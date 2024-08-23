Five Low Impact Sports You Should try to Reduce Stress

Sport has long been associated with improving our mental health. Much has been talked about that too over the last few months too, with the Olympics and Paralympics providing a platform for us to all see just how sport can change lives for the better.

Actively engaging with sport for our mental health is so, so important these days. In fact, it’s a key part of the treatment process for many areas of mental health care, whether it be struggling with depression, going through drug rehab or anything else. However, not all of us want to run marathons or start playing 5-a-side football, for example.

Many of us need lower impact exercises to enjoy, but there are plenty of options in such cases too. So, if you’ve been inspired to pick up a sport, here are five low impact sports you should try…

Yoga

One of the most popular low impact sports, yoga is perfect for those looking to improve their physical and mental health while not pushing the body too hard.

The gentle movements are great for improving flexibility and strength, while the deep breathing and mindfulness elements are proven to significantly improve our mental health, especially when part of a daily routine.

There are different exercises to suit different needs, so consider what you’d like to use it for and find the right type of yoga for you .

Swimming

Providing a full body workout without the need to cause any unnecessary stress on joints, swimming is a great activity for all ages and all fitness levels.

Again, it’s a sport that will provide both mental and physical benefits, with the exercise itself releasing endorphins to improve mood, with the sounds of the water and rhythmic nature can also provide effects similar to meditation.

Pilates

Focusing on core strength, Pilates was developed in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates, with the controlled movements engaging the mind and body,

It’s a slow exercise that’s great for stress reduction, while also improving muscle tone, balance and coordination. It’s also proven to improve posture and increase our overall body awareness.

Cycling

Some people just love getting out into the countryside and enjoying the scenery on a bike ride. Cycling is a fantastic hobby as, like swimming, you can be as experienced or inexperienced as you like, travelling at your own pace and just enjoying the world around you.

It’s great for freeing your mind of stress, instead concentrating on the present. What’s more, there are so many trails and cycle routes across the UK to experience these days too, improving your overall cardiovascular health and releasing any feelings of stress and anxiety.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that combines slow, flowing movements with deep breathing and meditation. Often described as “meditation in motion,” Tai Chi is an ideal low impact sport for reducing stress and promoting mental clarity. The gentle, continuous movements help to improve balance, flexibility, and muscle strength, while the focus on breath control and mindfulness fosters a calm, centred state of mind.

Tai Chi is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, and its low impact nature makes it particularly beneficial for those with joint issues or mobility challenges. Practising Tai Chi regularly can help lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety, and enhance overall mental and physical well-being.