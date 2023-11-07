10 Popular Roblox Music Song Ids

Roblox is an online gaming platform that has a way of making your gaming experience much better with music. Roblox Song IDs enable you to add your favorite music to your games, making your gaming sessions more of an experience than just a game.

Some of you might want to add emotion to your gaming and feel like you’re in a movie or a novel, and some of you want to just move while you’re playing and have a good time. Either way, you’ll get to connect with your virtual buddies. From Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Theme to Justin Beiber’s Yummy to the top sophisticated hip-hop hits of Kanye West, find your gaming tribe through music.

Let’s explore what Roblox Song IDs are, how to use them, and present you with 10 popular Roblox Song IDs to get your gaming soundtrack on point.

So, let’s dive in!

Why Use Song IDs in Roblox?

As mentioned above, adding music to Roblox has many benefits, from making it more of an experience to having a common music sense to bond over with your gaming buddies.

Let’s break it down a bit to understand it better!

Enhanced Atmosphere : Music sets the tone for your game, whether it’s adding suspense or giving a festive vibe.

: Music sets the tone for your game, whether it’s adding suspense or giving a festive vibe. Community Connection : Many Roblox games have music in itself, which connects players and gives them a shared experience.

: Many Roblox games have music in itself, which connects players and gives them a shared experience. Endless Choices: The Roblox Song ID library offers a vast collection of songs to choose from.

Now, let’s get to the how-to part.

How to Use Roblox Song IDs

Step 1: Get a Boombox

Launch Roblox and enter your game world.

Now, it’s time to get the boombox. You can find it in the in-game shop.

Step 2: Enter the Song ID

Click on your boombox to activate it.

A pop-up window will appear – this is where you’ll enter the Song ID.

Type in the Song ID of your choice. (We’ll list 10 popular IDs shortly.)

Confirm your selection.

Step 3: Enjoy the Music

As you play your Roblox game, you and your gaming friends can enjoy your favorite music.

Easy, right? Now, let’s introduce you to what you came here for:

10 Popular Roblox Song IDs

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Theme

Roblox ID: 3400778682

Heroic themes = Epic battles. That’s the mood, and you can’t tell me otherwise. The Gym Theme from Pokemon Sword and Shield brings the excitement of Pokemon battles to your Roblox world. It’s composed by Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale, making it a must-listen if you and your gaming partner are fighting for your lives in the virtual world.

A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox

Roblox ID: 1259050178

If you live to game, your virtual world can offer you some really nice celebratory music. This festive rap song captures the spirit of Christmas in the virtual world. Created by the Roblox community, it’s a creative and fun way to enjoy the holiday season for a gamer.

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Roblox ID: 4591688095



A chart-topping hit inside and outside of the virtual world.. “Yummy” by Justin Bieber has been a sensation in the real world, and now you can experience it in Roblox. The song has gained millions of streams and even won awards for its catchy tune.

BTS – Fake Love

Roblox ID: 1894066752

Join the BTS Army in Roblox and groove to “Fake Love.” BTS, a globally renowned K-pop group, released “Fake Love” as part of their album “Love Yourself: Tear.” The song has very energetic beats and has gained a fan base in the Roblox community as well.

Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof)

Roblox ID: 1243143051

It’s an amusing twist on a classic, perfect for a lighthearted gaming experience. This unique version of “Jingle Bells” incorporates Roblox’s “Oof” sound effect, adding a humorous touch to the holiday season. It’s a delightful choice for those who appreciate a good laugh.

Baby Shark

Roblox ID: 614018503

Even though it is mostly enjoyed by kids, no gaming session is complete without a little “Baby Shark.” “Baby Shark” is a children’s song that has taken the world by storm. Even if you go to TikTok, you can find kids and adults alike enjoying the song. It’s gained billions of views on YouTube and has become a global sensation. Now, you can enjoy it in Roblox to add fun to your gaming sessions.

The Kitty Cat Dance

Roblox ID: 224845627

Dance away with your friends in your virtual life. “The Kitty Cat Dance” is an internet-famous lively song that’s perfect for dancing moments in Roblox. The song’s upbeat, cheerful and catchy. I guarantee that it will surely put a smile on your face and make you move a bit.

Doja Cat – Say So

Roblox ID: 521116871

Join the “Say So” challenge in Roblox – it’s a groove feast! “Say So” by Doja Cat became a sensation on TikTok with her songs that are upbeat and make us want to dance our worries away. It’s a favorite choice for those looking to create dance routines and socialize with others in the virtual world.

You’ve Been Trolled

Roblox ID: 154664102

Embrace humor with this classic internet troll anthem. “You’ve Been Trolled” is a well-known meme and internet culture reference. It’s a lighthearted addition to your Roblox experience, suitable for pranks, jokes, and moments of shared laughter. It adds a bit of funny cinematic effect to similar moments during gaming.

KANYE WEST – Gold Digger

Roblox ID: 2610329433

Experience the hip-hop vibes of Kanye West with “Gold Digger.” “Gold Digger” is a Grammy-winning hit by Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx. It’s known for its infectious beat and clever lyrics. If sophisticated hip-hop is your thing, you can find many more of Kanye West’s Roblox IDs.

Where to Find More Roblox Song IDs

If the 10 popular IDs haven’t quenched your musical thirst, here’s where you can discover more:

The Official Roblox Website:

Visit the Roblox website.

Use the search feature to find the song you want.

In the audio column, you’ll find a numerical code. Copy this and use it with your boombox.

Roblox ID Website:

Go to the Roblox ID website.

Search for your favorite artist or song.

Copy the Roblox Song ID and bring it back to your boombox in Roblox.

You will be able to find any of your favorite songs on Roblox, which makes your whole gaming experience twice as good. Just be sure to respect copyright and licensing rules when using these IDs in your games.

FAQ Section

Are Roblox Song IDs free to use?

Yes, most Song IDs are free to use. However, some creators may charge in-game currency for special songs or exclusive IDs.

Can I create my own Roblox Song IDs?

Unfortunately, you can’t generate your own IDs, but you can request Roblox to add specific songs to their library.

Are there any copyright concerns when using these IDs?

Yes, using copyrighted music without permission can lead to copyright issues. It’s essential to follow Roblox’s guidelines and respect copyright.

How often are new song IDs added to Roblox?

Roblox frequently updates its library with new Song IDs. The community often requests popular songs to be added.

Can I use these IDs in my own Roblox game creation?

Absolutely! Song IDs can be used to add a unique soundtrack to your Roblox game creations. It’s a great way to make your game stand out.

Conclusion

Music is a great source to connect with people across the globe. And Roblox is actually home to many gamers now, and they connect with their virtual friends through not just gaming but also music. Be it chart toppers of the year or your favorite artist, you can groove along to your gaming with their music. You can add a touch of background music to them, making your gaming experience like you are living in a movie! So go ahead and try these 10 popular Roblox Song IDs.

Happy gaming and grooving!