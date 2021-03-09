Buying Time: 5 Ways to Delegate Your Business Workload Efficiently

Running a business is always hard. Not to mention that entrepreneurship often occupies 100% of your time and energy. This makes it almost impossible to combine it with other activities such as a full-time job, and especially studying.

Being a student entrepreneur has its perks but it also has a number of disadvantages. Namely, as we already said, finding a balance between studying and launching/running a business can be a real challenge. It is vital to know how to delegate your workload (both in business and studying).

From finding a reliable essay service that can provide you with top-notch essay writing help to hiring a good business assistant – in this article we are going to tell you about all possible ways to delegate your tasks and make the most of it! Let’s get to it.

Student vs. Entrepreneur: Top 5 Ways to Delegate Tasks and Find a Balance

Find a Professional Academic Helper

First and foremost, to be a successful young entrepreneur, you will need to find ways to delegate not only professional tasks but also your academic matters. The best solution is to find a trustworthy help service like EssayHub.

The benefits of using such a service are endless. Not only it enables you to hire a professional writer to handle any piece of homework, but EssayHub also has a handy blog that shares study tips. For example, on how to write a critical lens essay.

Find a Business Mentor

If you are still at the beginning of your entrepreneur’s path, there is one main thing you need to bear in mind – it is okay to ask for help! This is something many people tend to forget all about. But, the truth is it’s almost impossible to achieve great results all on your own. And even if you can handle it the price just might be too high.

Seek out opportunities to get some help. But who can assist you? Just like a school kid turns to more experienced adults and asks “please, read my essay to me” to get help – the kid perceives his parents as kind of mentors. You can do the same. The only difference is that you’ll need a business mentor.

A good mentor can offer you quite a lot. Not only this person will share his experience and practical “know-how”, but you can actually delegate some tasks to your mentor. For example, he can take care of business plan optimization or help you troubleshoot new ideas and strategies, etc. And, most importantly, this person will be your personal advisor.

Consider Freelance As an Option

When you want to delegate some of your business or study workloads, freelance might be the perfect option. Many young entrepreneurs who reached success, such as Arash Ferdowsi, didn’t have enough resources (and finances, in particular) at the beginning of their path.

The lack of resources becomes one of the biggest issues for young entrepreneurs as it doesn’t let them hire a full-time team. That’s where freelancers can come in handy. The right freelancer can deliver high-quality work. And most of the time they will cost you less than a full-time employee.

Think of Barter Opportunities

In a nutshell, a barter implies an exchange of some products or services for other products or services. This model of collaboration is extremely popular these days. And it is especially beneficial for small startup businesses as it keeps money out of the equation.

Thus, if you don’t have money or other resources to hire full-time specialists yet, consider barter as another way to circumvent this problem. Don’t be overly pushy with this though. Most people will still want to be paid in cash.

Find a Personal Assistant

Whether your business is to film technology movies for students, sell goods, offer services, etc., the most time is always taken by routine daily tasks such as mail management, appointment setting, and such. Therefore, one more way to delegate your workload is to hire a personal assistant who can take care of all monotonous tasks that take too much of your time and energy.

Final Words

Now that you know about some ways to delegate your tasks, let us give you a few more tips on how to do it effectively:

Change your mindset – you shouldn’t be afraid to let go of some things.

Always be sure you hire the right person who meets your needs and expectations.

If you want everything to be done just the way you want, be very clear and specific when writing task instructions.

When possible, provide specialists with additional resources, materials, and training to help them handle your workload well.