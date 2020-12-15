13 Life-Saving Tricks Every Student Should Be Aware Of

Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay

Getting a high education is highly important in the modern world. Studying at college or university doesn’t only give you the skills and knowledge. It also provides you with a better understanding of how to live on your own.

College years will teach you to take responsibility and make decisions. Yet, knowledge and experience come at a certain price. And that price is your time and energy. That’s why it is crucial to know how to study more efficiently and effectively, with less stress involved. We made a list of 13 tips to make your scholarship a much more pleasant and enjoyable experience.

Use Technology to Your Benefit

The Internet gives students an endless amount of possibilities. Be it the vastness of useful (and not only) information or professionals from essayhelp.com, who will gladly help you with any essay writing difficulties – use any help you can get. Don’t hesitate to use this privilege of The Information Age.

Take Notes

Writing things down during lectures will help you memorize them better. It can be also applied while searching for new data or listening to audiobooks.

That way you will always be able to revise important information when needed. A great idea would be to also split the information into different subjects. It will help you find what you need faster.

Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash

Have a Plan

Some people consider plans useless. But these are mainly the ones who end up forgetting certain tasks or important stuff. It is natural to try to outline the most essential points. Write down all the due dates, the time needed for tasks, etc. Most importantly, have some hours reserved for entertainment, relaxation, and well-needed breaks.

Don’t Torture Yourself

You really need to know when and how to chill down from studying. Your brain works much better when relaxed.

Don’t start the studying session if you’re nervous or irritated by something and can’t stop thinking about it. Take your time to calm down and then proceed with learning.

Sleep Well

There is a whole body of research advocating the efficacy of sleeping well. The most basic rule is to sleep no less than 7 hours. Extra hours of wakefulness might seem like a great trade when something urgent comes up. Yet, in the end, it will only leave you with less energy and worse health!

No Distractions Allowed

Like having a lot of different tabs opened in your browser? Or maybe you always have an Instagram feed page at hand? Bad ideas.

Such moves will not only tempt you to spend precious time but also steal your attention. Remove all the distractions and watch how you become more concentrated and focused.

Ask Questions

Naturally, while obtaining new knowledge some things may be too hard to understand. Never hesitate to ask questions! Some people might find it hard to ask someone personally, so return to our first tip and search for the answers yourself.

Work Comfortably

Make sure that everything surrounding you suits yourself. Some basic ideas would be:

Proper lighting;

Comfortable chair;

Useful material (books, textbooks, encyclopedias, etc.);

No distractions!

Earplugs or headphones to cancel noise;

Clean workplace.

Listen to Music

Some claim that music is a good thing to accompany study sessions. Put on headphones and start listening to the tracks that make you calm and focused.

Genres too energetic or sad may distract you from learning, so keep in mind to stay in the needed state of mind. It will improve your performance and reduce stress from constant thinking.

Photo by Tamarcus Brown on Unsplash

Work on Your Skills and Attitude

Find what subjects almost make you cry and what exactly comes easy. There’s no person to acknowledge everything the second they receive new information. Remember, studying is also a job. And just like any job, skills and experience come with practice and hard work. At the same time, better know your limits and don’t push yourself too hard.

Organize Your Tasks

Some tasks or subjects seem too huge to complete yourself? The solution is to break up huge monoliths of information into small “stones.” It will be easier to work on smaller tasks one by one.

Challenge Yourself

Nobody can be sure enough of their knowledge and skills before the exam. And if you are, it is even a better idea to check what you know. Take the tests from the past years – you can ask senior students about them. Find what you know the best and what has to be worked on. It is crucial to know your weak points.

The Bottom Line: Find a Goal

Working and studying is much easier and feels more comfortable when you know why you’re putting effort into it. That is why you need to find a goal and pursue it.

Some might already have it and some might find it hard to come up with the aim. Try to think about how you would like to live in the future and what would be your values. Use these basics to help you find what drives you.