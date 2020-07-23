Becoming a Physician: The Great Career Paths

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

You love science and are passionate about helping people. Physician seems like a great career choice. There are so many paths that it is hard to know which one fits you. Before you commit to a residency, consider these facts.

Primary Care

Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) are the first point of contact for medical care. They deliver preventive care such as immunizations and screenings. PCPs also treat patients with a wide variety of illnesses in their offices.

The most successful PCPs build strong relationships with their patients. Therefore, PCPs must have good communication and listening skills. Patients are likely to take your advice when the relationship is strong.

PCPs complete a residency that last three years. Basic facts and examples of PCPs include:

1. Pediatricians- the facts

Diagnose and treat illnesses or injuries in children

Perform screenings for developmental conditions

Earn a mean wage of $88.66 per hour

Achieve top pay in Wisconsin, North Dakota, Mississippi, Nevada, and Montana

2. Family Doctors- the facts

Provide diagnostic, treatment, and preventive care to patients of all ages

Earn a mean annual income of $213,000

Achieve the highest pay in New Hampshire, Alaska, and Wisconsin

3. Internists- the facts

Diagnose and treat adults with a wide variety of medical conditions

Order screenings such as blood sugar and blood pressure and advise patients to make healthy lifestyle choices

Earn a national mean annual income of $198,000

Achieve the highest pay in South Dakota, New Hampshire, and North Carolina

Specialty Care

When you have an interest in particular diseases, you become a specialist. Specialists often serve longer residencies than primary care doctors in order to gain the necessary expertise. They earn a board certification and many achieve a certificate in a subspecialty. Here are key points about three specialties.

1. Anesthesiologist-

Diagnoses and treats pain Administers anesthesia to patients in a variety of circumstances (surgery, childbirth, etc.)

Undergoes four years of specialty training

Subspecialties include critical care, pediatric anesthesiology, and pain medicine

Earn a mean income of approximately $262,000 per year. Anesthesiologists who work in outpatient care centers make the most money.

2. Psychiatry

Evaluate and treat people with emotional and mental disorders

Subspecialties include addiction psychiatry, child psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, and forensic psychiatry

Both psychiatrists and neurologists can earn certificates in the subspecialty of sleep medicine

Achieve a mean annual income of over $220,000 and earn the most in outpatient care centers and psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals

3. Neurologists

Diagnose and treat diseases related to the brain, spinal cord, and nervous system

Provide care to patients with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and stroke

Undergo four years of training for neurology certification; five years of training for child neurology certification

Subspecialties include brain injury medicine, epilepsy, and vascular neurology

Surgeons

Surgeons require the most extensive training after medical school. They operate on individuals to treat injury and disease and manage postoperative care. If you’re literally opening up someone’s body to repair it, it takes a high level of commitment.

Types of surgeons include:

1. General Surgeons

Treat appendicitis, hernia, breast tumors, bowel obstructions, and other common conditions

Must complete five years of specialized training to qualify for board certification

Subspecialties include pediatric surgery, surgical critical care, and complex general surgical oncology

2. Orthopedic Surgeons

Treat deformities, injuries, and degenerative diseases so that the spine and extremities function properly

Perform surgical procedures such as arthroscopy, joint replacement, and soft tissue repair (of torn ligaments and tendons)

Can earn subspecialist certification in surgery of the hand to treat hand injuries and conditions

Requires five years of training before board certification

3. Plastic Surgeons

Perform reconstructive procedures such as correcting cleft palates and rebuilding women’s breasts after mastectomy

Complete surgeries that improve appearance such as liposuction and rhinoplasty

Requires dedication; specialty training is at least six years

Subspecialist certifications are hand surgery and head and neck plastic surgery

Overview

Becoming a physician offers a wide variety of career possibilities. You can build years long relationships with patients as a trusted PCP or family doctor. You can treat injuries or deformities as a surgeon. Physician is a career path that allows for lifelong learning and constant growth.

