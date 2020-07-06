3 Reasons Why It Pays to Be a Bit Daring and Creative When It Comes to Optimizing Your Home

Image by chien than from Pixabay

There are many different things that you might be interested in doing, hypothetically, in order to optimize your home and to turn it into the abode of your dreams – whether that means making it more energy-efficient, or including more luxurious entertainment options.

Of course, many ambitious home optimization projects never really make it out of the “theoretical” stage for a variety of reasons, including the fact that hurdles might quickly appear, and the process may seem to take more work than you initially anticipated.

Nonetheless, here are a few reasons why it pays to be a bit daring and creative when it comes to optimizing your home.

1. Because initial problems can often be worked around with a bit of creativity

There are many problems that might arise when you are striving to optimize your home, which could well seem completely intractable upfront.

For example, maybe you just don’t have space on your property to install solar panels, and that even if you did, getting them installed would be prohibitively expensive.

Well, that seems like a “case closed” matter, doesn’t it?

In fact, though, although these initial problems can indeed be very daunting, it’s often possible to work around them with a little bit of creativity and determination.

For example, in the case of the solar panels, you could investigate a community solar solution that involves pooling resources with your neighbors, having a more cost-effective solar panel array installed nearby, and sharing the power generated as a result.

2. Because you often just won’t know how things might turn out, before you try

As a general rule, people are very good at imagining doom and gloom scenarios that can keep them from achieving their potential, or exploring their dreams in one sense or another.

The thing is, a lot of the doom and gloom projections you come up with might well be completely detached from what would really happen if you actually tried the thing out in reality.

The human imagination is just quite good at imposing certain “cognitive distortions” on our perceptions, including the tendency to catastrophize, imagine the worst intent on the part of other people, and more.

Often you just won’t know how things might turn out unless you actually try.

3. Because your home is one of the few places where you have quite a bit of leeway when it comes to tailoring things to your desired specifications

When it comes right down to it, there aren’t really many places in society at large where the average person can really play around and experiment with things, in order to tailor their environment to match their ideal desired specifications.

Your home, however, is one of the very few places where you have a lot of leeway in this regard.

The more you are able to make your home into an environment that feels uplifting to you, and that helps you to have a more positive experience of life as a whole, the better for your sense of well-being and your overall happiness.

So, dare to try and create your dream home.