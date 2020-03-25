6 Reasons Why You Need To Wear A Smartwatch

Smartwatch devices are now the newest gift of modern technology in the tech market. These gadgets were created to execute basic functions because they have phone-like features and are powerful enough to operate just like mini computers. The main concept of a smartwatch is to make everyday life easier. Aside from that, a wearable technology suits every part of your wardrobe and prevents addiction in mobile phones.

Wearing a smartwatch is not just a trend for gadget lovers, it is also in demand and usually worn by athletes and health enthusiasts because it helps them with their fitness and health goals. Of course, it can tell you the date and time because that’s what watches do. But unlike the common features that normal watches have, smartwatches also have a lot of extra features that health-conscious people love during their workout. For example, runners wear smartwatches that have Global Positioning System or GPS to know their location and it is a fantastic guide in creating an everyday route for running.

You might be wondering what are the benefits of wearing a smartwatch. Below are the listed advantages to help you decide whether to buy one or not.

1. Smart Watches Displays Timely Notifications

It is hard to get your phone and check your notifications if you’re doing something such as walking in a crowded place, biking, doing a pile of paperwork, or if your hands are full. But with the help of this modern device, just take a quick look at your smartwatch and it will be easy for you to check timely updates at a glance. It allows you to immediately read a message or check your Facebook account and continue your day instead of stopping your work and taking out your mobile phone which badly affects your productivity.

Aside from that, you can also communicate through this device and interact with other applications. Additionally, most smartwatches display timely notifications based on what you are doing or where you are so that you consistently stay on track. It also gives traffic information, flight alerts, weather updates, and calendar events so that you’ll be surely notified.

2. It is a Good Device to Keep You Healthy

Smartwatches are your perfect partner when it comes to keeping yourself healthy because it has an app installed that measures your resting heart rate. Because of this, it can notify you if you need to do more exercise or warn you if you are using too much effort.

Another feature that health-conscious people enjoy about smartwatches is that it can track their diet. If you are eating too much, your smartwatch can even send a notification to remind you of your fitness goals.

In addition, smartwatches also keep track of your calorie intake. It will display information on how many calories a particular food has. And lastly, it can improve your sleep. For instance, your smartwatch can record your total sleeping hours, thus, if you think you are not getting a sufficient amount of sleep, you can look at your logs and check how much sleep you lack. It is because it has built-in motion sensors that accurately register even micro-movements such as breathing and pulse and macro-movements like the movement of the leg. In addition, it also monitors the quality and duration of sleep of the user through the help of software.

3. It Perform As a Good Fitness Tracker

Just like what was mentioned before, most smartwatches have an installed fitness tracker to help you keep up with your fitness goals. Instead of purchasing a fitness tracker or a pedometer, you can opt for a smartwatch that offers a lot more benefits. With a smartwatch, you can record your activity level by checking your heart rate, distance, step, calories burned, pulse rate, analysis, and you will have a guideline.

Furthermore, you can also receive coaching advice. A personalized coach that evaluates the calories burned and diet that will surely guide you and help you to be focused and achieve your goals. So it is very important to have information logging so you can add your improvements or lessen your effort when exercising to create an efficient system.

4. It Is Easier to Answer Calls and Reply to Messages Immediately

You don’t have to bring out your phone especially if you are exercising or you’re in a scenario in which carrying a phone is awkward because smartwatches remain connected to your phone through Bluetooth as long as you are near the proximity. This makes it possible to answer calls and reply to messages from connected watches. You can also accept or decline calls but you need to turn on the phone speaker, microphones, or headphones for the conversation.

Another great feature of a smartwatch is voice control. The voice control feature makes things easy to be done and you’ll be able to send messages, get directions, check the weather, set a reminder, and more.

5. Smart Watch Saves Battery Life

Your mobile phone’s battery easily gets drained because of the big, high-resolution display, but with a smartwatch, it reduces the amount of time that the screen needs to be on. Smartwatches can lessen the time you have to spend on your phone because you can check anything from it such as notifications, phone calls, and messages. It can also prevent you to get addicted to your mobile phones and increase your productivity

6. You Can Customize It Based on Your Preference

Most smartwatches have interchangeable bands and watch faces that can suit every part of your wardrobe. You’ll never worry about finding a watch that can adapt to your personal style or complements your dress because you can customize it without shelling out cash. With broad selections of bands and watch faces, you can easily pair it with your outfit.

Conclusion

Smartwatches really make everyday life easier and improve some of the aspects of your life. However, take note that it can’t do everything that smartphones can and they are not there to replace your phones. They complement it and make using it easier and helps you be more productive.