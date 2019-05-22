How to Get Better at DIY Projects

Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

DIY projects offer a lot of personal satisfaction. There’s nothing quite like learning how to do something and then creating something on your own. Unfortunately, many of us are unhappy with the end-results of our projects. They just never end up quite like you pictured or how you saw them online. The main reason for this is usually because your skills and experience just aren’t up to par yet. If you want to get better at DIY projects, no matter what kind of project it is, there are a few things you can do.

Study Up

One of the first things you should aim to do is improve your knowledge base. The more you can learn about a subject, the better you’ll be able to perform at it. For example, let’s say you want to learn how to paint. To improve your knowledge base, you could buy books about art, watch YouTube tutorials on different painting techniques, or attend a local art exhibit. You don’t have to spend all your time creating something – there is plenty you can learn from watching others, visiting DIY websites, or reading books.

Studying will help you to avoid mistakes early on, which will increase your overall satisfaction with the project. No one likes to jump into a new project and mess it up from the get-go. The more you can learn before you start something, the less likely it is that this will happen, and the more likely it is that you’ll end up with something you love.

Trial and Error

While studying is great, sometimes the best way to get better at something is simply by doing. To truly get better at your DIY project of choice, you have to be prepared to give it several tries. Get into the habit of trying new things within your DIY projects and see how it goes. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes – these are often the best teachers.

Going back to the painting example, if you have a painting in mind that you want to create, try painting it several different times. Each time through try out different brush stroke techniques, use different colors, etc. Some of your attempts will look awful, but that’s okay. The purpose is to see what works and what doesn’t, then learn from your mistakes going forward.

Get Better Tools

A common reason that our DIY projects don’t turn out all that great is that we don’t have the right tools. If you’re trying to make a wooden chest, and the instructions call for an orbital sander but you only have a few pieces of leftover sandpaper, it likely won’t come out the same. Upgrading your tools is something you can do as you get better at your craft, develop a passion for it, and have room in your budget. When upgrading your tools, don’t be afraid to get second-hand ones, as long as they are in good condition. For instance, if you want to upgrade the tools in your shop, you could get some used machine tools at a discount.

Branch Out

A great way to get better at your DIY project is by trying out similar activities. For example, let’s say you wanted to create your own webpage. To get better at this, you could explore other DIY projects such as graphic design or app development. From graphic design, you could learn how to design something that is visually pleasing, while app development would help you to learn about coding on the backend. Then when you go back to creating webpages, you’ll have a broader knowledge base that you can apply to your project.

Get Expert Help

Finally, the last thing you can try is getting some expert advice. If you know someone who is good at what you’re trying to create, ask for their help. A carpenter with 10 years of experience would likely be able to offer tons of valuable advice when you want to build a coffee table. Take advantage of the people within your immediate social circle, or branch out online. There are plenty of web forums and websites in which you can ask advice from experts in their fields. Everyone was a beginner at some point, so don’t be afraid to ask for a little direction.

Keep at Your DIY Project

No matter what your project is or your current skill level, keep at it. You may not get the result you like the first time around, but if you keep looking for ways to improve, you’ll eventually create something that you love. DIY projects are a great way to express yourself and end up with a feeling of satisfaction, no matter the final result. But everyone likes to see improvement in their work, so hopefully, the above tips will help you to keep growing and improving.