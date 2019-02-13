Your Guide to Converting MP4 Files to AVI Format Easily

Image Source

The AVI and MP4 formats are extensively used for multimedia viewing on all platforms across the globe. These formats are considered universal because of their feasibility and functionality. AVI, which stands as an acronym for Audio Video Interleave, basically works to sync audio and video playback together. The quality for AVI videos is quite high, because of its synchronous audio, video playback.

On the contrary, MP4 is a video playing format, which supports both moving and still images with subtitles. MP4 devices have exceptional compatibility because files with this format are supported across your laptops, smartphones and even on YouTube.

Even if you download a file from YouTube or any other medium, chances are that it will most probably be in the MP4 format.

However, when it comes to the viewing experience on television, experts argue that the AVI format is best for such instances. The AVI format helps give you better video quality and works exceptionally well on bigger screens. If your file is in MP4 format, and you want to watch the video on TV, you would have to convert it to AVI format.

In a bid to assist you with the conversion process from MP4 to AVI format, we have mentioned a list of steps it would take for you to proceed with the conversion. These steps include: