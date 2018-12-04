3 Ways to Protect Sensitive Data

Image Credit

Data can often be one of the most valuable assets to individuals and businesses alike. Whether it’s sentimental photos or important client documents, everyone should aim to keep their data as safe as possible in order to avoid any disappointments or disasters.

Luckily there are now many different ways that data can be backed up so that it will always be safe. Here are some of the best ways to do this.

Flash Drive

It may sound simple, but transferring important data onto a USB flash drive is a quick, easy and effective way of protecting it. Files can simply be dragged directly from the computer into the flash drive interface (when plugged in) and they will be directly copied, usually in a matter of minutes.

There are many different sizes of flash drive on the market, so you need only invest in the size you need (from as low as 8GB to as much as a terabyte). Once the data is on the flash drive, it is also important to keep it safe, perhaps in a drawer or on a keyring.

Be Vigilant

Hackers and scammers are constantly on the prowl for opportunities to exploit unwitting people who may be susceptible to giving important, personal information away. It is important to remain vigilant, and always be on the lookout for new, emerging scams which could take you by surprise.

This includes being able to recognize phishing emails asking for personal details or containing a suspicious link, as well as watching out for impersonation scams, which are becoming ever more sophisticated and difficult to recognize.

Security

Finally, it is also important to have the necessary security measures in place to protect your data. This includes having a trusted, effective antivirus system installed on your computer, as well as ensuring firewall settings are adequate. Most antivirus software now has identity protection built in and should be effective in helping you keep your data, as well as your computer, safe.

Also making sure you use quality hardware, such as internet cables from a supplier like RS Components, can go a long way in ensuring that data is not lost through a sudden hardware failure.

Keeping data safe should be a priority for everyone, especially given that scams and cyber attacks are becoming ever more sophisticated and dangerous. The above methods should help to mitigate the risks of losing sensitive data and help keep everyone stays protected against cyber threats.