JP Morgan Managing Director Justin Nelson on Why Succession Planning Starts Long Before You Think It Does

There is a window closing on American wealth, and most families are not paying attention to it. Cerulli Associates projects that roughly $124 trillion will change hands through 2048, with the bulk flowing from Baby Boomers to their heirs. Yet the mechanics of that transfer receive far less scrutiny than the assets themselves. Who manages the wealth? Who inherits the client relationship? Who fills the chair when a trusted banker steps back?

Justin Nelson, Managing Director and Head of the Asset Management and Financial Principals Coverage Team at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Connecticut, thinks about this gap every day. His 20-person team oversees more than $15 billion in assets, and Nelson has spent close to three decades advising some of the most prominent names in hedge funds, private equity, and real estate. From where he sits, succession gets built quietly, year over year, long before any announcement is made. The work happens inside every strong client relationship and every well-assembled team.

Building the Team Before You Need It

Nelson is direct about how he approaches the bench beneath him. “We have a great multi-generational team,” he said, “and we can all step into each others shoes if needed.” At J.P. Morgan Private Bank, succession preparation runs through daily workflow and the gradual passing of client relationships to the advisors who will eventually own them. There is no single moment it begins.

Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2025 found that 81% of wealthy inheritors plan to switch financial firms within one to two years of receiving their inheritance. Advisors who built strong relationships with one generation and assumed those relationships would pass to the next are exactly who those numbers describe. Nelson’s answer is to embed junior team members in client relationships now, long before any transition is on the horizon.

When Clients Become Families

After nearly 30 years in private banking, Nelson has watched his client relationships expand well beyond the original client. “The relationships have grown beyond just the principal and includes their families.” The most durable advisory relationships survive a generational handoff on both sides: the client’s children building comfort with the advisor’s team, a new generation learning to trust the same institution their parents relied on.

UBS reported that 91 heirs inherited a record $297.8 billion in 2025, a 36% jump from the prior year. The pace is accelerating. Every private bank that hasn’t built a generational transition plan is already behind.

At JP Morgan, Justin Nelson has built that plan into the culture of his team, and he’s selective about who joins it. “I feel like I’m a lot choosier about finding that right connection,” he said. An advisor who exits a client relationship without a trusted successor leaves behind a break that took decades to build and can take years to repair.

Why Trust Cannot Be Rushed

Part of what makes succession planning so difficult in private wealth is that trust does not transfer on a schedule. Nelson says it’s something built through consistency and through a willingness to tell clients things they might not want to hear. “If you have long-standing relationships with clients, you can have those types of conversations,” he said.

That gap in experience cannot be closed overnight. The best teams don’t wait for a senior advisor to announce a departure before they start closing it. The families who will inherit hundreds of billions over the next decade deserve advisors who are already in the room and have been earning trust for years. For Nelson, that work never really stops.