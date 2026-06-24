Questions Your Therapist Will Probably Ask in Session One

The first session with therapists is always strange for all patients. The reason is simple – you do not know what to say, what is required from you, and how much information needs to be disclosed. If you visit Mindful Care, therapists will ask a few questions that are designed to create a context and check whether you face any issues.

Initial conversations will include modifications of the therapist consultation questions below, although, as with all therapists, some have their own unique style of questioning.

What brings you to therapy right now?

The first question in the initial therapy appointment is generally this. It assists your therapist in learning about your current reason for seeking therapy.

May be required to explain:

What gave you the idea to make the appointment?

If the same has recently changed or not

The length of time you’ve considered going to therapy for.

If it were a particular trigger event.

Many people begin with doubt, and you would be better off with a trained individual helping you to navigate your uncertain thoughts.

Have you experienced therapy before?

27% of Americans have never been to a therapist in their lifetime. Your therapist might be asking for information on your previous experience of mental healthcare so they can understand what has or hasn’t worked for you.

This might include:

Previous therapy sessions

Use of psychiatric services or drugs

What things did you not like or love in treatment the last time?

Breaks in care; an ‘extended gap’ means a gap longer than a day

It is essential in order to formulate your treatment plan and to ensure that your therapist does not repeat what didn’t work before.

What symptoms or challenges are you currently facing?

This question is directed only towards an emotional and mental state today.

The following answers will be sought after:

Anxiety symptoms

Depression / low mood

Alternating mood swings and/or irritability

Sleep problems

This question is the best way for a therapist, such as those from Mindful Care, to see what type of help you may need.

How is your daily life affected by these challenges?

A critical component of assessment is to grasp how symptoms affect functioning.

Your therapist could touch upon the following:

Success in work/school situations

Relationships with family/friend

The capacity to line up and get through day-to-day activities.

Encouragement, enthusiasm

Self-care habits

It will be useful in deciding how the symptoms are affecting you and whether you require any extra help.

What is your personal and family mental health history?

Mental health can sometimes be biological, psychological, and environmental. Your therapist may ask questions regarding your background, as this will help them to understand contributing factors.

You may get questions regarding:

Past diagnoses (if any)

When someone is admitted to a hospital or put into a psychiatric facility

Medication history

Substance use history

Family history of mental health problems

This information is helpful to your therapist to understand patterns and whether you have long-term factors.

Are you currently under stress or experiencing major life changes?

The changes in one’s life recently or currently can greatly affect their mental health; this is why the therapist always asks whether there have been any changes in one’s life.

Common topics include:

Changes in work, job losses

Difficulty in relationships or breakup*n

Financial stress

This information will help your therapist identify some external sources of stress in your life.

What do you hope to achieve from therapy?

Although goals in therapy vary from time to time, it is advisable to set specific goals.

You will be required to:

Change that you wish to make in your life?

How can you tell when you feel well?

When you want coping, clarity, or emotional support.

People desire to reduce anxiety symptoms, improve relationships, or become emotionally strong.

What is your current support system like?

An important part of mental health recovery and stability is support systems.

Your therapist may ask about some of the following:

Close friends or family members are trustworthy

Romantic/partner relationships

Community involvement

This will help them to know that they aren’t by themselves and where they could look for extra assistance.

Are there any safety concerns or urgent risks?

Therapists need to ask therapist consultation questions to evaluate safety in order to ensure care is considered suitable.

They may directly question:

Ideations around self-harm/suicide

Harming other people’s thoughts of harming others

History of self-injury

Though these therapy session questions are going to be probing, they will be asked with kindness and professionalism.

Conclusion

The first session of therapy is meant to be for understanding and not one that causes stress. Questions by the therapists are geared towards helping them understand you better by giving them information on how you live, your problems, and what you expect from the therapy sessions.