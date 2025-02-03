What will I do with my Ethereum since spot ETH ETFs got approved?

The crypto market is still buzzing with exhilaration months after the long-awaited SEC approval for the Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) finally hit the news. After years of decision postponement from the SEC and a lot of noise around the said financial tools, the emergence of the new investments could not leave the underlying crypto unimpacted. As the second digital coin to lead in the crypto market, the enthusiasm and interest sparked in Ethereum came as a natural effect, which is why there’s been a lot of noise momentarily around the potential of approval for the same tools on behalf of Ethereum.

The Ethereum mania is back again, the asset having gained 38% since this day, last year. The current rally’s reinjected hope, better Fear&Greed index, rising FOMO, spiking institutional interest, and growing investor and trader activity can only beg the question of what’s in store for your own ETH portfolio additions. Suppose you arrived late at the game and are only now looking to buy Ethereum online, then there are some insights to ponder. Let’s uncover the latest findings in this regard, shall we?

Price predictions from reputed experts to discover

Now, we’re at a crossroads due to the vast range of expert or self-made guru predictions, spanning different time periods. Let’s find out what some of the most renowned financial experts have to say about the future of Ethereum, with the promise that any of the speculations spread over the internet and the world won’t have you making biased and externally influenced investment and trading decisions.

According to Anthony Sano, a proficient in security analysis and more, Ethereum is poised to grow throughout the year and potentially approach a $10K valuation by the end of 2024. With a net worth mainly consisting of ETH, the expert underscores the potential of Ethereum to pass the test of time due to the unique staking features of the platform and the recorded heightened institutional investments after Ethereum’s ETF came onto the stage months ago.

A well-known figure in the crypto space, Rekt Capital, hints at a probable continuous growth of Ethereum. Earlier, they predicted a 22% growth in Ethereum and an attained valuation of $2,600, and so Ethereum did.

J.P. Morgan managing director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou is a prominent figure among the best-established ones in the crypto-verse, leading in blockchain, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other related analyses. Thus, they chose to go big and come up with long-term predictions, positioning Ethereum at the price point of $8K by the end of 2026. According to the reputed expert, a flippening shouldn’t be that shocking. It’s only that such a turning point may be expected well into the future.

FieryTrading’ indicates similarly bullish cycles on the horizon, forecasting Ethereum at $5K around the beginning of 2025. Such a conservative and right-minded opinion wouldn’t surprise people if it happened, considering the massive bullishness and its coquetting with $4K.

Running through Santiment’s predictions

One of the most renowned crypto intelligence providers and analysts, offering a blockchain-driven financial market data platform and all the related content, rolled the dice with Ethereum’s growth in mind. The giant crypto app suggested a substantial rise in the asset’s accumulation pool from the main and largest ETH owners.

The primary 150 self-custody wallets host astronomical amounts of Ethereum worth record-breaking sums. According to the analysis provider, 56.25M Ethereum resided not long ago in their portfolios, suggesting astral confidence in the future performance of the asset.

As you can see, the price predictions for Ethereum this year and beyond range from a well-adjusted approximation of $6K to a colossal $19K, immensely impacted by market sentiment.

You should never let yourself be influenced by any prominent figure in the crypto market, but only listen to the advice offered regarding trading, financials, and crypto investments to deepen your knowledge in the area. After you conduct your due diligence and learn to manage FOMO, you can say you’re prepared to invest in your longed-for crypto assets, cash in on gifted Ethereum, or do any other move that would impact your budget’s health.

Several pertinent investment strategies after the ETH ETF approval

There are numerous investment opportunities in the crypto space, helping savvy investors make the most of the asset’s price fluctuations. The investment strategy you follow, nevertheless, should be based on a number of factors, such as the competitive landscape, the post-approval regulatory environment, the market reaction, and the asset’s innovatory capacity.

A feasible scenario would have Ethereum’s popularity spike, empowering and urging more investors to accommodate the asset in their portfolio. A mainstream and regulated vehicle indubitably inflicts hope in the future and a healthy ROI, which theoretically would lead to price upticks.

Such an outcome could also prompt more on-chain smart contracts and push the advancement and adoption of DApps even further. A similar heartening effect could result from the scheduled, upcoming upgrades, all aiming at enhancing the security, scalability, and efficiency of the network. This is where a pertinent investment strategy would be to let your pre-owned Ethereum reside in your portfolio, additionally investing in spot-based ETH ETFs for the long run. These investment vehicles track the underlying value of Ethereum which, after the elections, surged immensely and is bound to keep rising.

What about a potential new ATH of the ETH price?

Looking at what happened with Bitcoin, Ethereum may grow in price and exceed the $5K mark as investors take advantage of the forecast and speculations about the new legalized financial avenue. Momentarily, Ethereum’s ATH stands at $4,89.

Such an outcome exposes the asset to heightened regulatory scrutiny and increased competition from Solana, Cardano, and other blockchain platforms. If the ROI generated up to that date is sufficient for you, feel free to consider selling your holdings.

There are more hypothetical scenarios, but the essence is that you should be prepared for each of them and calculate your risk appetite before making irreversible decisions.