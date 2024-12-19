Gambling & Technologies of the Future

In a world where technology is visible in every corner, gambling has been an industry that has embraced it, experimented with it, and improved it. The early 2000s saw a boom in online gambling services and fortune favored the brave with big gambling moguls such as Tony Bloom (now owner of Brighton FC) striking gold and making it big bringing gambling to the masses on the internet.

In 2024, gambling is embedded into technological innovation and online casino games are the flavor of the day. Forget the old-fashioned bookmaker shops, today gambling is done online, on smartphones, and using exciting new technologies from artificial intelligence, to cryptocurrencies and beyond. The world of technology does not stand still, and neither will online gambling. Games will become more exciting, and player welfare will be better protected. Welcome to digital technologies in the world of gambling. In this article, we’ll talk about the technologies being used now, and what we can expect shortly for aspiring players.

Mobile

At no other time in human history has the online gambler/player had it better. With more and more countries rolling out 5G telecommunications infrastructure and fiber optic broadband, the internet is faster and more connected than ever! This means that players have a wealth of opportunities in the palm of their hands. Online gaming operators offer mobile gaming opportunities by default, whether it’s traditional slot machine games, bingo, or live casino experiences. The player does not need to live near a slot machine hall or a town center to play at the casino or bet online anymore.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Some may call it a buzzword, but make no mistake, AI is here to stay and it’s going to affect us in every facet of life. The vast power of AI is a good thing for players. By analyzing negative patterns such as a player chasing losses, or not taking regular breaks, AI can alert gambling operators to the prospect of gambling problems before it ends badly and somebody gets hurt. Such automation is the last resort, as players also nowadays have access to self-exclusion, reality checks, and deposit limits to maintain a healthy relationship with gambling to name just a few.

This AI also enables rapid personalization for players where their favorite games and promotions are displayed to them that are personal to them. Such player-centric approaches to gaming provide a much richer and more enjoyable experience for every person.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are becoming the norm in society and nowhere is this more evident than in the gambling industry. Market leaders offer a variety of deposit mechanisms even in leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum.

Such options give players the ability to segregate their day-to-day finances with a pot for having a flutter, as well as ensuring that their banking statements remain clean when applying for financial products such as mortgages.

Virtual Reality (VR)

VR could well be one of the most exciting technologies to disrupt the gambling industry. Notable technology firms such as Meta (Facebook) are determined to bring the metaverse to the masses where every person can access a whole new world via VR goggles and you can already imagine the bright lights of virtual reality Vegas taking hold in this new exciting world. Make no mistake, this is still early days but as headsets become more affordable and the graphics get better we could see live casino games become incredibly real. Watch out, Monte Carlo!

Chatbots

Those automatic chatbots can be annoying. Sometimes you just want to speak to a human. That’s because most existing automated chatbots are a bit dumb! This will all change with large language models and AI technologies being built into future chatbots. You probably won’t even notice the difference at some point!

Blockchain & Smart Contracts

We’ve already talked about the cryptocurrency deposit mechanisms that more and more operators are starting to offer which are centered on blockchain technology but one particularly exciting prospect within blockchain is the use of smart contracts. Smart contracts are essentially pieces of code that are built into the blockchain which automatically make a payment upon a defined outcome of an event. For example, currently, it requires a human to manually settle the outcome of a sports event or a dealer to confirm a winning hand whereas smart contracts could automate all of this, resulting in a fair swifter and fairer process for players.

More Social

With everything becoming faster and more connected, gambling is going to get more social than ever! You may already have noticed chat groups within live casino games or virtual bingo halls, but in the near future, this could transform into video chats where players build real rewarding relationships with their competitors and counterparts.

The Prospects are Exciting

Many people are intimidated by the prospects of future technologies but fear not, the gambling technological revolution is going to be a good thing for consumers. Players will be safer and less likely to spiral into addicted gambling sprees but also have a far richer, more rewarding experience whether that’s in the metaverse halls of Vegas or the real-time video social chats with their counterparts.

Moreover, cryptocurrency mechanisms and smart contracts will offer consumers fairness, and more choice. The prospects of digital technologies in the world of gambling are extremely exciting, it’s time to embrace the future!