Do you believe placing bets on your lucky and popular numbers will help you win roulette? If you do, then you have come to the right page. Here we have discussed which numbers players prefer betting on in roulette games. We have provided information and a back story of all the popular and unpopular roulette numbers. In addition, you will also get to know about the latest technology of RNG in roulette outcomes.

Popular Roulette Numbers Among Experienced Players

Betting on 23 or 24 – When deciding which number to bet on in roulette, players commonly use the numbers 23 and 24. These numbers are popular because they are easy to spot on the roulette disk.

Addition of numbers – Do you believe your name is lucky? If so, then add the number of letters in your name, and that is your lucky number! Many roulette players believe in this theory that by adding the number of letters in their name, they can get the perfect winning number. They often add the number of letters in the names of their loved ones.

Some Unpopular Roulette Numbers

Based on superstitions and human psychology, there are various numbers that casino players tend to avoid when betting on roulette. Listed below are such numbers and an explanation of why these are so unpopular among roulette players.

Betting On The Number Zero – When you look at a roulette table, the number 0 or 00 appears at the top and the bottom of the disk. These green payout zones on the roulette disk can be considered situated on the roulette disk’s starting and endpoints. Thus many players tend to skip this number when placing bets. However, betting on the green payout on roulette can help you win 35x of your bet and the likes of AskGamblers actually provide you with a very interesting guide on how it works and tips for betting on green!

Betting on the number one – Many people believe that the number one on the roulette disk is one of the least probable numbers. They believe that number one will not appear easily; thus, they distance themselves from betting on it easily.

Does It Matter Which Number You Choose in Roulette?

Picking the popular or unpopular numbers based on different backstories is something players love to do. They tend to place their hope and money on a lucky number of their choice. However, doing all these is pointless if your roulette table uses Random Number Generator (RNG).

This technology is of great use for casinos to help randomise the roulette game. This technology uses advanced codes based on mathematical calculations to randomly generate numbers which become the winning number in a roulette game. Since there is no pattern, and the numbers are generated randomly, it is hard to use any strategies. At the same time, picking favourable and unfavourable numbers becomes obsolete.