4 Technologies That Will Influence the Future of Business

You don’t need us to tell you the impact that technology has on the business landscape. In the space of a few decades, technology has gone from ‘useful support player’ to ‘star of the show’ — and it’s only going to become even more influential and important in the years to come. Regardless of the industry in which you operate, it’s imperative to keep up with the latest technological developments that shake up your industry. And if you’re in a dynamic, future-focused industry, then it’s not just imperative — it’s essential.

With the technological world always developing, there’s no doubt that the future will bring software and tools that we can’t yet fathom. They’ll join the emerging technologies that we can fathom — and which are playing an increasingly influential role in the business world. We’ll take a look at just some of those technologies below.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence isn’t just a tool of tomorrow; it’s a tool of today. In the past year, we’ve seen more and more applications of artificial intelligence, some of which have been useful, some of which have not. But there’s no denying that AI will become increasingly important. For now, businesses may utilize AI-driven customer service support and inventory optimization. In the future, AI might be the main driver behind a business’s strategic decisions.

If you haven’t already, it’s recommended to read up on how the biggest players in your industry are using — or planning to use — AI. It’s likely that those practices will be industry-standard within a few years.

Blockchain

You’ll have heard of blockchain, which for years was viewed through the lens of its potential to transform the business world, rather than through actual, practical applications. That tide has begun to turn in recent years, however, with businesses increasingly utilizing blockchain technology for a wide variety of purposes. For example, manufacturing companies are using blockchain to track items at every stage of the supply chain. And then there’s cryptocurrency payments, which, thanks to the availability of an EVM block explorer that allows businesses to validate payments, is becoming increasingly offered as a viable payment method. Blockchain is still an infant, but by the time it reaches adulthood, its reach will be far and wide.

Internet of Things

As with blockchain, it felt that the Internet of Things was all hype for a while. But we’ve begun to see real-world, practical applications for these kinds of products that go far beyond gimmicks. Amazon, for instance, has invested heavily in its Internet of Things infrastructure, ensuring that the environmental impact of its buildings is as minimal as possible. Manufacturing companies also use IoT to check the health of their machinery and schedule routine maintenance.

Green Technologies