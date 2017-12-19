Are We Losing Traditional Values In This Modern World?

There’s no denying that technology has made our lives easier in a myriad of ways. Not so long ago, finding answers to those odd questions which crop up was an epic task. After hours in the library, you still couldn’t guarantee you’d find the right information. It was possible you wouldn’t even get close. Now, you can ask Google. You don’t even have to type; you can speak directly to your phone for the answers. Equally, communication is now as simple as clicking on a friend’s social media icon. Forget long-winded letters; you can speak to them and receive a reply within minutes.

These. and more, are amazing developments which we should all be thankful for. But, to say that technology is all good news wouldn’t be accurate. Sure, we’re all grateful for the improvements in our lives. But, is it possible that technology is actually doing us some damage, too? Once, we had to work to get just about anywhere. Now, we’re losing those necessary skills because everything is on a plate for us. In short, it’s possible that technology is making us lazier. Let’s look at how.

In our communications

Flickr Image

As mentioned above, the days of writing long letters are well behind us. In fact, even face-to-face conversations are too much for most of us. Why bother, when you can communicate just as well on a screen? Plus, online communication has the benefit of freeing us up for other things. And, in a world where we’re always busy, this is the ideal solution.

But, it’s important to note that many of us are also losing essential skills this way. Okay, letter writing may not be something we need. We can do away with that. But, face-to-face conversations are essential for survival. Failure to have them could lead to confusion about conversational etiquette and signifiers. At the moment, we consider these human nature. But, we’d soon notice if we lost those skills. If things carry on this way, we may have no choice but to communicate through devices; we won’t know any other way.

In our quest for information

Pixnio Image

Also mentioned above is the fact that the way we search for information has also changed. The issue here is that, when we rely on Google for every answer, we’re left unsure if it can’t provide what we need. Often in this kind of quest, the more options you have open to you, the better. If Google doesn’t know, we should be able to turn to those library books of old. Only, many of us are unsure how, because we’ve been drip-fed our information for so long. Not only does this spell trouble for libraries, but it’s also bad news for us. In the not so distant future, we’ll be at the mercy of sites like Google, who place paid advertisements at the top of searches. Not to mention that not everything on the internet should be taken as gospel. In a book, you can rest easy that information has been checked and verified by editors and publishers. There’s no such vetting process on websites. As such, it’s entirely possible to get the facts wrong this way.

In our cars

Recently, technology in cars has been making some of the most significant ripples. Automated vehicles are now seemingly on the horizon. Some new models already released are semi-autonomous. On top of which, new release vehicles often come complete with road awareness, sat-navs, and even dash cams. On the outside, this all seems like progress, but that doesn’t mean it’s all good news.

Not so long ago, additions such as sat navs and dash cams were at the discretion of the driver. We would head to companies like Halfords, and pick models which suited our needs. This means there was a conscious effort, and we were aware of the benefits of these additions. Now that they’re incorporated into our vehicles, they don’t gain the same attention. The majority of people either don’t even think about their dash cam or don’t realize what it can do for them.

On top of which, automated vehicles in themselves could spell trouble in the laziness stakes. Many drivers imagine being able to lounge in the back with a book while the car takes them where they need to go. While this isn’t the reality, moves like Google’s removing steering wheels sends the wrong message. Yet, we would do well to remember that machines are always open to malfunction. As such, our place as drivers should always remain at the front.

Pixabay Image

In our shopping habits

You might have noticed that technology has also changed our shopping habits in a significant way. In times gone by, the high street was the only real chance most of us had for finding what we needed. Now, we can head online and access anything, at any time. As well as taking us away from physical stores which need support, online shopping has led to a new kind of consumer. We now have no real patience when it comes to shopping. We want it, and we want it now. As such, customers are more short-tempered, and often settle on a less than ideal purchase for instant gratification.

Of course, online shopping spells big trouble for physical stores. But, it also brings about other issues, such as a lack of human understanding when it comes to our purchases. People are now less likely to see the faces of a company, and so won’t think twice about leaving a scathing review, or using abusive language. On top of which, this addition of speed has made us useless at waiting for anything. And, they do say that patience is a virtue.

In conclusion

So, while technology has done amazing things, it’s also important to note that it isn’t the perfect fix. As such, it’s worth returning to those old ways of doing things now and again. That way, you can get the best of both worlds, and bring old values into your modern life.