If you have a qualifying condition and you’re trying to get legal access to medical cannabis in Texas, the process can feel needlessly confusing. Vague clinic pages, unclear pricing, providers that won’t tell you who the doctor is until you’ve already paid – it’s a frustrating landscape to navigate. Here’s the good news: under the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP), qualifying patients can obtain a prescription that is entered into the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT) through a telehealth evaluation, with no waiting room required. The tricky part is that the market has grown fast, and the services competing for your attention differ significantly in price, speed, physician transparency, and whether they’ll stand behind their stated policies. This guide ranks the seven best online services for getting a Texas medical marijuana prescription in 2026, so you can pick the one that fits your situation.

Our top pick is MMJ.com for risk-averse Texas patients who want a transparent, same-day route to a CURT prescription. It charges a flat $149.99 evaluation fee backed by a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not approved and advertises a 15-minute average wait. That combination of fixed pricing, public physician credentials and a refund policy supports its top position here. For patients who’d rather use a large, multi-state telehealth network with a structured intake, DocMJ Texas is a strong alternative. And if you want a dispensary-operated referral page that lists independent telemedicine clinics, Texas Original’s prescription referral service is worth considering.

One important note before we dig in: a CURT prescription is Texas-specific. It’s issued under the Texas Compassionate Use Program and cannot be transferred to another state’s medical cannabis program. Every option below either provides the evaluation or helps connect Texas residents with a registered physician for the same core journey – consultation, prescription, entry into CURT, and then access through a licensed dispensary.

How we ranked these

We didn’t just count features. We applied the same five criteria to all seven providers, weighting them the way a first-time patient realistically would. Here’s what mattered.

Physician credentials

A CURT prescription is a medical decision made by a state-licensed Texas physician, so we looked hard at credential transparency. Can you actually see who’s certifying you? Are their NPI numbers and active Texas licenses verifiable? Texas law also requires a bona fide patient-physician relationship, meaning the doctor genuinely has to evaluate your condition – not rubber-stamp a form.

Pricing and transparency

We favored flat, upfront fees over “call to find out” pricing and anything with murky add-ons. Where a provider’s price wasn’t publicly confirmed at the time of writing, we’ve said so and told you to verify it directly.

Speed of certification

For patients dealing with chronic pain, PTSD, or another serious diagnosis, long waits can be frustrating. We rewarded providers that clearly advertise same-day service and short wait times.

Patient guarantees

Money-back or re-evaluation policies matter because patients often pay before they know whether they’ll be approved. We noted whether each provider stated its refund or re-evaluation terms clearly.

Remote process quality

Finally, we assessed how genuinely remote and straightforward the experience is: secure telehealth visits, easy booking, clear documentation requirements, and no surprise trips to a physical clinic.

The 7 best online services for getting a Texas medical marijuana prescription

With those five criteria in mind, here are the seven best telehealth services for obtaining a Texas CURT prescription online in 2026, ranked from best overall to most specialized. Number one is our top recommendation, but several of the others win clearly for specific needs – so read down to the priority that matches yours.

Here’s the quick version before the detail:

MMJ.com – best for risk-averse patients who want same-day certification with a money-back guarantee

– best for risk-averse patients who want same-day certification with a money-back guarantee DocMJ Texas – best for patients who want a large, multi-state telehealth network with a structured intake

– best for patients who want a large, multi-state telehealth network with a structured intake Green Health Docs Texas – best for research-oriented patients who want extensive educational resources first

– best for research-oriented patients who want extensive educational resources first Leafwell Texas – best for patients who prefer a national platform with a streamlined digital experience

Texas Cannabis Clinic – best for patients who want a Texas-focused clinic with a local identity

QuickMedCards Texas – best for budget-conscious patients actively comparing prices

– best for budget-conscious patients actively comparing prices Texas Original prescription referral service – best for patients who want a dispensary-operated directory of telemedicine clinics

A note on pricing: fees, prescription terms and refund policies can change, and some providers advertise variable or location-specific rates. Verify the current total cost and policy directly before you book.

#1. MMJ.com – Best for risk-averse patients who want same-day CURT certification with a money-back guarantee

MMJ.com is a telehealth service built specifically to help Texas residents complete a medical cannabis evaluation quickly, with a stated refund policy if they are not approved.

If your main worry is “what if I pay and don’t qualify?”, this service addresses it directly. MMJ.com offers a fully remote path to a Texas medical marijuana prescription for a flat $149.99 doctor evaluation fee – and if you aren’t approved, the company says you get 100% of that fee back. That published refund policy, combined with fixed pricing, named physicians and same-day certification, is why it earns the top spot for cautious first-timers. The process is quick, too: a four-step remote flow, a 15-minute average wait and same-day CURT certification for qualifying patients.

A further strength is physician transparency. Your evaluation is handled over a secure video visit by one of two named, state-licensed Texas physicians – Dr. Gaurav Patel (Family Medicine) and Dr. David Okonkwo (Neurology) – whose NPI numbers and active Texas licenses are displayed publicly. You can verify who may be evaluating you before you book. The service covers major qualifying conditions under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, including PTSD, cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. The site also reports 10,000+ patients and a 4.9/5 Google rating across 172 reviews.

Strengths:

100% money-back guarantee if you’re not approved

Same-day CURT certification with a stated 15-minute average wait

Publicly listed physician names, NPI numbers and Texas license details

The site reports 10,000+ patients and a 4.9/5 Google rating

Entirely remote – no travel, no in-person visit

Trade-offs:

The Texas page highlights two physicians rather than a broad roster

The $149.99 evaluation fee may be higher than some competitors’ advertised starting prices

The service is designed around telehealth rather than in-person care

The process is web and video based rather than app led

Best for: Texas patients who want a fast, transparent route to certification and value a stated money-back guarantee and publicly listed doctors. The $149.99 covers the doctor evaluation; product costs are separate, and licensed dispensaries verify the CURT entry before dispensing.

#2. DocMJ Texas – Best for patients who want a large, multi-state telehealth network with a structured intake

DocMJ Texas is a well-known multi-state telehealth cannabis platform with a dedicated Texas portal and a guided, step-by-step online intake.

If brand recognition and a hand-holding application process matter to you, this is a strong choice. DocMJ operates across multiple states, staffs Texas-licensed physicians, and markets same-day approval for qualifying patients. The structured, appointment-based intake tends to reassure first-time applicants who want a clear, guided path rather than a bare booking form.

That national scale can feel less personal than a Texas-only clinic. DocMJ does advertise a money-back guarantee if you do not qualify, so the main differences here are its broader multi-state model and the less prominent physician-level credential detail on its Texas pages.

Strengths:

Established multi-state brand with significant patient volume

Structured, guided intake that suits first-time applicants

Same-day approval positioning

A multi-state network that may offer broader scheduling availability

Trade-offs:

The Texas pages give less prominence to individual physician credential details than MMJ.com’s page

A national platform may feel less personal than a Texas-only service

Pricing and payment terms should be checked directly before booking

The experience is built around scheduled appointments rather than on-demand access

Best for: Patients who prioritize a recognized brand name and a structured, step-by-step online intake experience.

#3. Green Health Docs Texas – Best for research-oriented patients who want extensive educational resources before their evaluation

Green Health Docs Texas pairs a standard online CURT evaluation with an unusually deep library of written educational content.

This is the service for people who want to understand their eligibility before they spend a dime. The site carries extensive guides on qualifying conditions, product formats, Texas THC dosage rules and how the certification process works. If you’re new to medical cannabis and want to read up on your specific condition – PTSD, chronic pain, cancer and others – before booking, the depth here is a real advantage.

The volume of information can feel overwhelming if you simply want to book quickly. Green Health Docs also advertises same-day telehealth evaluations, so the distinction is more about its education-led presentation than slower service. Pricing and refund terms should still be verified directly before booking.

Strengths:

Extensive educational content for patients new to medical cannabis

Condition-specific guidance helps you gauge eligibility before booking

Established national telehealth cannabis provider

Fully online – no in-person visit required

Trade-offs:

The extensive content can take longer to navigate than a simple booking page

Pricing and refund terms should be checked directly before booking

Same-day availability still depends on scheduling and physician assessment

Confirm that the assigned Texas physician is registered in CURT

Best for: Research-oriented patients who want to understand the Texas Compassionate Use Program thoroughly before committing.

#4. Leafwell Texas – Best for patients who prefer a national platform with a streamlined digital experience

Leafwell is a national telehealth cannabis platform with a Texas-specific landing page and a streamlined online experience.

If you’re comfortable with technology and appreciate a smooth digital flow, Leafwell’s booking and consultation experience stands out against smaller providers using more basic web forms. It operates across multiple states, including Texas, and makes online scheduling straightforward.

Being a large national platform is also its main limitation. It can feel less Texas-focused than a local clinic, and physician-level credentials are less prominent on the Texas landing page than on MMJ.com’s. Leafwell does advertise a money-back guarantee, so patients should compare the current Texas price and refund terms directly before booking.

Strengths:

Streamlined online booking and telehealth experience

National platform with a large reported user base

Online scheduling and telehealth access

Straightforward online booking

Trade-offs:

A national platform that may feel less Texas-focused

Physician-level credentials are less prominent on the Texas landing page

Current Texas pricing and refund terms should be checked directly

Some features and terms may vary by state

Best for: Tech-comfortable patients who value a streamlined digital experience.

#5. Texas Cannabis Clinic – Best for patients who want a Texas-focused clinic with a local identity

Texas Cannabis Clinic is a veteran-owned, Texas-based clinic offering online booking for CURT evaluations.

Some patients prefer dealing with a Texas-based provider, and that’s the appeal here. It has a local identity, straightforward online booking and telemedicine evaluations through TCUP-registered physicians. If you like the idea of a provider focused on Texas, it’s worth a look.

The clinic advertises a flat fee and a fully virtual service. As with any provider, confirm the current total cost, prescription term, refund policy and appointment availability before booking.

Strengths:

Texas-specific focus rather than a national platform adapted for Texas

Veteran-owned, Texas-based identity

Straightforward online booking

Covers the standard CURT qualifying conditions

Trade-offs:

Smaller public profile than the national platforms

Refund terms should be checked directly before booking

Current pricing and prescription length should be confirmed directly

The service is Texas-only rather than part of a multi-state network

Best for: Patients who’d rather work with a Texas-only clinic than a national telehealth brand.

#6. QuickMedCards Texas – Best for budget-conscious patients actively comparing prices

QuickMedCards leads with price, positioning itself as a low-cost route to a Texas CURT certification.

If cost is your single biggest decision factor, this one belongs on your shortlist. It runs a fully online telehealth evaluation for Texas patients, keeps the intake streamlined, and covers the standard qualifying conditions. For a straightforward case where you already have your diagnosis documentation in order, the low-cost angle is genuinely attractive.

Price is a strong part of the offer, but the advertised range varies with case complexity and clinician experience. QuickMedCards also states that it offers a refund if you are not approved, so compare the final quoted price, appointment details and refund terms before booking.

Strengths:

Advertised variable pricing for cost-sensitive patients

Fully online process – no clinic visit

Streamlined intake and booking

Covers the standard CURT qualifying conditions

Trade-offs:

Variable pricing means the final cost is not a single flat fee

The refund policy should be reviewed for current terms before payment

Confirm that the clinician assigned for Texas is a CURT-registered physician

The site is more price-led than education-led

Best for: Budget-conscious patients whose primary decision factor is cost – just weigh credential transparency and guarantee policies too.

#7. Texas Original prescription referral service – Best for patients who want a dispensary-operated directory of telemedicine clinics

Texas Original is a state-licensed dispensing organization that maintains a courtesy referral page listing independent telemedicine clinics for Texas patients.

The appeal is convenience: the page brings several clinic options and stated prices into one place, then allows patients to choose a provider. Texas Original says it does not endorse or recommend any one physician, and patients remain free to choose any CURT-registered doctor.

This is not a clinic operated by Texas Original, so the evaluation, pricing, refund policy and clinical relationship sit with the chosen provider. It is therefore best viewed as a referral directory rather than a one-provider route from evaluation to dispensing.

Strengths:

Several telemedicine clinic options listed in one place

Run by a state-licensed Texas dispensary

Published prices for several listed clinics

Patients remain free to choose any CURT-registered physician

Trade-offs:

Texas Original does not provide the medical evaluation itself

Pricing and policies vary by the listed clinic

The referral page is connected to a dispensary brand

Patients still need to assess the selected clinic separately

Best for: Patients who want a convenient starting point for comparing telemedicine clinics while keeping the physician evaluation separate from the dispensary.

Frequently asked questions

What’s the difference between a CURT prescription and a “medical marijuana card” in Texas?

They refer to the same practical route, but the terminology differs. Texas does not issue a physical plastic card. Instead, a registered physician enters a prescription into the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT), and licensed dispensaries use the registry to verify it. So when people say “Texas medical marijuana card,” they usually mean access through a CURT prescription under the Texas Compassionate Use Program.

Which conditions qualify for medical marijuana in Texas, and how do I know if I’m eligible?

Qualifying conditions under the Texas Compassionate Use Program include PTSD, cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s disease, terminal illness, and conditions covered under hospice or palliative care, among others. The list has expanded over time, so it is worth confirming current eligibility with a registered physician. A CURT-registered Texas physician determines whether the patient meets the program requirements and whether medical cannabis is appropriate.

Which service is best if my top priority is not losing money if I’m denied?

MMJ.com is a strong option because it publishes a flat $149.99 evaluation fee and a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not approved. Other providers, including some on this list, also advertise refund policies, so compare the current terms as well as the total price and physician details.

How long does it take to get a CURT prescription, and which services are fastest?

For a straightforward qualifying case, several of these services advertise same-day certification. MMJ.com states a 15-minute average wait and same-day CURT certification; DocMJ and Green Health Docs also promote same-day service. Actual timing depends on appointment availability and the physician’s assessment. Once the prescription is entered into CURT, a licensed dispensary can verify it.

What documentation do I need, and is the whole process really remote?

Most providers on this list offer a remote video evaluation. You will generally need proof of Texas residency and enough medical information for the physician to assess your condition. Requirements can vary, so confirm the documents needed before the appointment. The certifying clinician must be a Texas-licensed physician registered in CURT, and the physician determines whether a prescription is appropriate.

The bottom line: which service should you choose?

The right service comes down to what you value most. Choose MMJ.com if you want fixed pricing, publicly listed Texas physician credentials, same-day certification and a stated money-back guarantee. That combination makes it our top pick for patients who value transparency and a clearly defined process. Choose DocMJ Texas if a large multi-state brand with a guided intake matters more to you. Choose Green Health Docs if you want to read up thoroughly before you book, or Leafwell if a streamlined digital experience is your priority. Choose Texas Cannabis Clinic for a Texas-based identity, QuickMedCards if you are comparing variable lower starting prices, and Texas Original’s prescription referral service if you want a directory of telemedicine clinics. Whichever you pick, confirm current pricing, refund terms and that the clinician is a CURT-registered Texas physician before paying.