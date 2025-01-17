Technological innovations in the online casino industry

One of the fastest growing industries has to be online casinos. If the predictions are right, there will be 139.9m people playing at online casinos by 2029. Revenue is growing year by year at sites like online casino Canada as more countries legalise online casino games.



The rise of the online casinos are due in large part to advancements in technology. Of course, a lot has changed since the first online casinos like InterCasino launched back in the late 1990s.



In this article, we look at some of the most exciting innovations and technological advancements that are driving the popularity of online casinos. Read on to find out what they are!

Payments

One area of online casinos that has benefited from technology is payments, as more customers look for faster, more secure and convenient methods.



Contactless payment methods have grown in usage over the past few years, with services like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay becoming more commonplace. Many casinos now are accepting these payment methods to deposit money, making this process more seamless.



Blockchain technology has also entered the casino space, with many casinos now accepting cryptocurrencies like bitcoin which allows for anonymous payments and faster transactions.

Customer service

Customer service is another part of the casino industry that’s improved over the years thanks to new technologies. Some of the most reputable casinos will offer a range of different ways to access customer service or get support you need – whatever time of day.



And some casinos are even using AI technology and chatbots to make this process even easier for customers, so that they can get help fast should they want to.

Security

As cyberattacks become more commonplace, there have been an increasing amount of innovations around the security of online casinos. Some casinos have begun to utilise AI for things like fraud detection to monitor user behaviour and automatically detect suspicious activity.



Data encryption methods are more advanced than ever before, with secure sockets layer (SSL) and transport layer security (TLS) encrypting any data that’s being transferred between casinos and users, so as to protect sensitive information and financial details.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

The innovations around augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are some of the most talked about in the gaming world, and there’s good reason why; the ability to create immersive experiences is transforming media including casino games, making them more fun and engaging than ever before.



In the future, it’s possible that thanks to these technologies you can visit some of the world’s most famous casinos without ever having to leave the comfort of home. Or even project a live dealer and casino setting into your living room. The possibilities feel limitless when it comes to the potential of AR and VR and what it can achieve, but it’s easy to see how it can bring the online casino experience to life.

Animations and sound design

The top casinos invest heavily in the tech they use to create great gaming experiences for their customers and stand out from the competition. Advancements in animation and sound design have made games like slots incredibly entertaining and continue to improve with every year.

Live dealers

Live dealer games like poker and roulette have gained popularity over the years, giving users the convenience of playing on the go our at home, combined with the authentic interactions you’d get in a land-based casino. Thanks to advanced streaming technology, it’s allowed users to play with professional dealers in real time – with cameras and microphones capturing the action making for an immersive experience.



This technology has made online casinos much more social environments, enabling players to communicate both with the dealer as well as other participants through the chat function. This is just another way that technology is blurring the lines between the physical and digital casino worlds and offering both new and experienced players the best of both every time they use online casino sites.

Mobile compatibility

While the original online casinos were made for desktops, these days we use our mobile devices for doing almost everything – including playing our favourite casino games. In 2024, many players choose to access casino websites and play games via dedicated, mobile optimised apps, which improves the gaming experience wherever they are.