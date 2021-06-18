Compliance Certifications IT And Security Professionals Should Know

Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels

Due to changes in the business environment, technological innovations, and partly, the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of employees are now working remotely. If you’ve chosen to include telework in your employment model, it’s crucial to be ready for the accompanying cybersecurity risks.

More importantly, if you’re a security professional in the industry, this changing and disruptive environment is ripe with opportunities you can take advantage of to get ahead. It’s time to upgrade your certifications to improve your hiring in the remote world and help organizations overcome critical challenges.

CEH: Certified Ethical Hacker

Hackers are always looking for innovative ways to penetrate security systems, sites, and databases to access crucial information, install malware, and demand ransom. Studies after studies have shown the dangers a hacker poses to small, medium, and large businesses.

The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) is an important credential for any IT professional pursuing careers in ethical hacking and hoping to stay ahead of cyberattacks. CEH is an excellent certification for anyone with at least two years of experience in information security. It provides essential training and a rigorous test for candidates before accreditation, so be sure to study.

At the end of this certification, you can perform vulnerability analysis, identify threats, understand hacking practices, scan networks, identify viruses, and so much more. The best part is that organizations are always on the hunt for ethical hackers that can help them keep up with the rapid pace of equally enabled hackers.

CISM: Certified Information Security Manager

The CISM certification is essential for you if you handle information security systems and develop company best-practices. This certification is offered by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA). It is created for professionals who seek the best quality in terms of audit and control of information systems.

To obtain CISM certification, you need at least five years of experience in security work, especially at the enterprise level, and agree to ISACA’s code of ethics. After a successful four-hour exam, you are better equipped for security and incident management, risk management, and governance.

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA Security+ certification is a well-rounded security certification for most IT professionals. You can pursue this certificate at the entry-level, though it’s best to have network security experience. With this certificate, you become better equipped to handle security systems, risk identification, network access control, cryptography, and security infrastructure.

With this certification, you meet the criteria set by the US DOD and ISO 17024. To gain the Security+ certification, you sit for one examination set by CompTIA and renew after every three years. You can take courses online and focus on network administration before the test.

CISSP: Certified Information Systems Security Professional

CISSP is an advanced certification for IT professionals that are considering a serious career in information security. The International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, known as (ISC)2 offers this certificate and maintains professional excellence standards.

Suppose you are a high ranking security official in your organization and undertake responsibilities such as developing and handling security standards and creating security policies for your organization. In that case, CISSP is an excellent addition to your qualifications.

To qualify for this certification, you need at least five years’ experience in two of (ISC)2 eight domains, or at least four years’ experience in two of the domains and a college degree or an approved certificate. You must also agree to (ISC)2 Code of Ethics and pass the exam.

CISA: Certified Information Security Auditor

ISACA provides CISA certification for professionals that aspire to improve information security, auditing, and assurance. At the end of the course and the certificate, you become better equipped to assess organizational threats, security controls, and vulnerabilities while ensuring compliance and governance.

One-year of experience in information systems and auditing is an excellent prerequisite for this certification. Besides this, you should also agree to ISACA’s code of ethics and pass one examination. For training, you can access ISACA’s resources or try alternative online sources.

NIST: National Institute of Standards and Technology

NIST continually roles out standards of operation and cybersecurity. Cybersecurity professionals should be familiar with various frameworks depending on their area of expertise. For example, the NIST Publication 800-46 guides telework, remote access, and personal devices in the work environment. It has crucial considerations for remote workers, best practices, and technical guidelines for executing a reliable remote cybersecurity policy. As more organizations continue to allow remote work, access, and collaboration, they open themselves to hacking, hence the need for a comprehensive security framework. Understanding NIST 800-46 is an excellent place for any IT professional to begin creating security systems for remote employees.