The 15 Best Podcasts for Event Planners in 2026

Your next great event idea probably won’t come from a conference slide deck. It’ll come from a 35-minute podcast episode during a Tuesday commute, where someone who’s planned 400 trade shows in 22 years casually mentions the one thing they’d do differently. That’s the kind of knowledge this list is built around.

Event planners are busier than ever, and podcasts have become one of the few formats that fit around the job rather than demanding you stop doing it. Whether you’re managing registrations at 7am or decompressing after a late load-out, there’s a show for that moment.

Here are 15 of the best podcasts for event planners worth putting in your regular rotation.

What is a podcast?

A podcast is a recorded audio show you can stream or download on-demand through platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Think of it as talk radio you control – play it at 1.5x speed on the train, pause it when a vendor calls, and pick back up where you left off. Most are free, and the best ones are built specifically for working professionals who want to get smarter without sitting through a 90-minute webinar.

The Best Event Planning Podcasts

1. Epic Events by vFairs

Host: Muhammad Younas Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music

If you only add one podcast to your playlist this year, add Epic Events Podcast by vFairs in it. Muhammad Younas is the Founder and CEO of vFairs, an event management platform built for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. He brings 15 years in tech to every conversation, which means he asks the questions that platform builders ask – the ones that cut through the surface and get to how events actually work.

The guest list is exceptional. Katherine Tooley of HubSpot breaks down how a team plans and executes Inbound at scale. Dahlia El Gazzar gets specific about which AI moves are worth making right now. Oliver Pradelles of Airbus explains how the company runs 300+ global events per year under a single consolidated tech initiative. These aren’t hypothetical conversations – they’re real lessons from people managing real complexity.

Episodes run 30 to 60 minutes and cover topics most shows skip: what planners consistently get wrong about attendee experience, how to build event ROI measurement from scratch, and what responsible AI adoption looks like on a production floor. Practical, direct, and worth every minute.

2. EventIcons by Endless Events

Host: Will Curran Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Will Curran has 17+ years in event production and a track record of turning complex topics into actionable strategies. EventIcons features conversations with industry leaders on attendee engagement, event wellness, conference production, and technology – delivered in a format that respects your time and doesn’t waste it on filler. Curran’s interviewing style is sharp, and his guests tend to share the kind of hard-won knowledge that doesn’t make it into blog posts.

3. Event Tech Podcast

Hosts: Brandt Krueger and Will Curran Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

If you’re making decisions about event technology – what to buy, what to ditch, what’s actually worth the hype – this podcast should be a standing appointment. Brandt Krueger and Will Curran are two of the most credible voices in event tech, and they go beyond naming trends to explain how those trends actually play out in production environments. Recent episodes cover AI voice cloning, gamification, and the tech infrastructure behind large-scale concerts and sporting events.

4. GatherGeeks by BizBash

Host: David Adler Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

David Adler founded BizBash and has spent decades watching the events industry change from close range. GatherGeeks reflects that experience – the conversations are wide-ranging, the guests are high-caliber, and Adler’s interviewing style has a way of pulling out insights that more structured formats miss. Topics span catering strategy, AI in attendee engagement, contract negotiation, experiential design, and live streaming. One of the most entertaining and genuinely useful shows on this list.

5. Skift Meetings Podcast

Host: The Skift Meetings Team Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Skift Meetings has been a trusted industry source since 2007, and their podcast carries that same standard for impartial, research-backed content. Each episode focuses on a specific topic rather than trying to cover the whole industry in 40 minutes – which keeps the quality consistently high. Recent standout episodes have covered the experience economy, destination trends, and personalization at scale. Good for planners who want ideas backed by data, not just opinion.

6. Better Events

Hosts: Logan Clements and Mary Davidson Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Logan Clements has produced events including the Olympic Games and the US Open Tennis Championships. Mary Davidson, Founder of EP Events, brings 12 years of fundraising and corporate event expertise. Together they run one of the most grounded shows in this space – covering budgeting, social media, attendee engagement, burnout, and career development with the kind of specificity that only comes from people who’ve actually done the work. Their episode on working at Paris 2024 is a must-listen.

7. Event Industry News Podcast

Host: James Dickson Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

James Dickson brings 13 years of experience across media, live event production, and B2B publishing. His background managing operations at entertainment venues gives him a practical understanding of what event management actually looks like on the ground. Weekly episodes cover event technology, creative strategy, and success stories from around the industry – with a strong focus on European markets that makes it particularly useful for international planners.

8. Events: demystified

Host: Anca P. Trifan Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Anca P. Trifan is a Senior Manager at M&IW and one of the most credible voices in AV production and AI for events. Her show takes two things seriously that most event podcasts treat as separate: technical production skills and personal sustainability. She explains complex AV and AI concepts in plain language, brings in guests who have operated at institutional scale, and builds every episode around something you can act on. Her episode where she and guests swap AV disaster stories is equal parts funny and genuinely instructive.

9. Great Events by Cvent

Hosts: Rachel Andrews, Alyssa Peltier, and Felicia Asiedu Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Three hosts, each with a distinct specialty – large-scale event operations, business strategy, and B2B marketing. That combination gives Great Events a range that most single-host shows can’t match. Episodes cover topics from scaling user conferences and corporate gifting to accessibility, sustainability, and audience engagement, with clear takeaways at the end of each conversation. Consistent, well-produced, and worth following week to week.

10. Event Experience by Bizzabo

Host: The Bizzabo Team Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Bizzabo’s podcast sits at the intersection of event strategy and business outcomes – which makes it particularly useful for planners who have to answer to stakeholders beyond the event team itself. Episodes cover community building, knowledge-sharing formats, attendee journey design, and the metrics that actually tell you whether an event worked. Guest conversations are specific and well-sourced, and the show avoids the kind of generic advice that fills up lesser podcasts.

11. EventUp

Host: Amanda Ma Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Amanda Ma spent over 20 years building Innovate Marketing Group into one of the most recognized event management agencies in Los Angeles. Her podcast reflects that experience – measured, specific, and focused on the themes that matter most to working planners: diversity and inclusion, corporate culture, experiential marketing, and the business side of running events. Her guest selection is consistently strong, with past conversations including a deep dive with Warner Bros. on large-scale marketing campaign execution.

12. Planners on Purpose

Host: Naomi Tucker Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Naomi Tucker has spent over 15 years in event planning and built this podcast around a question the industry rarely asks publicly: what happens to the people running the events? Planners on Purpose covers stress management, leadership development, burnout prevention, and career strategy with practical rigor. Tucker treats planner wellbeing as a professional skill, not a personal issue, which gives the show a perspective you won’t find anywhere else on this list.

13. Event Marketing Redefined

Host: Matt Kleinrock Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Matt Kleinrock, CEO of Rockway Exhibits + Events, has executed over 4,600 exhibits in 22 years for clients including Goldman Sachs and Publix. His central argument – that most brands plan events around what they want to say rather than what their audience wants to experience – runs through every episode and gives the show a clear, challenging point of view. Direct, no-nonsense, and useful for anyone planning trade shows or large-scale brand activations.

14. Event Brew

Hosts: Will Curran, Nick Borelli, and Dustin Westling Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Event Brew works because the three hosts genuinely disagree with each other on air. Will Curran brings production and tech expertise, Nick Borelli pushes from the audience and marketing angle, and Dustin Westling grounds everything in operational reality. The result is a show that challenges conventional thinking rather than confirming it. Topics range from sponsorship strategy and engagement metrics to industry debates that other podcasts won’t touch. Relaxed in tone, sharp in content.

15. Production Value Matters: The Business Event Podcast

Host: Matthew Byrne Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Matthew Byrne, Founder and President of Byrne Production Services, has 25+ years in event production, stage direction, and technical management. His show focuses on something most event podcasts barely mention: the technical side of making an event actually look and feel the way it was designed to. Guests include Live Nation executives and NBA event directors, which means the conversations regularly cover production challenges at a scale most planners won’t face personally – but can absolutely learn from.

The best event professionals don’t wait for the next conference to pick up new ideas. They find 30 minutes on a Tuesday and let someone who’s been doing this for 20 years talk in their ear. Start with Epic Events if you want to understand how the platform side of the industry thinks about your work. Go from there.