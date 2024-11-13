How to Read Someone’s WhatsApp Messages Without Them Knowing?

As a concerned parent, business owner, or partner, you must have at least once tried searching how to hack Whatsapp with a defensive intent. And most likely, you didn’t find a good solution, right? Realizing that WhatsApp comes with end-to-end encryption, two-step verification, and other features that make it one of the safest apps. So, shall you give up on reading someone’s WhatsApp messages?

Here’s the good news: it is pretty much possible to read someone’s WhatsApp messages without their knowledge or even see someone’s incognito history. In this article, we will discuss some applications and free tricks that can help you with this.

Why Read WhatsApp Messages from Another Device?

Whatever your reason may be, getting caught reading your partner’s chat on their own device would be embarrassing. Hence, the best solution is to get remote access to the target device and read the messages. It is beneficial for:

Remote Monitoring

You don’t need physical access to the target device, so you can read the messages in real-time and easily track the conversation.

Convenience

It is far easier and more convenient to access someone’s chat on your device than sneaking into it every single time. Plus, as a company owner, it is much easier to monitor work-related conversations on your employees’ phones in real-time.

So, here are some of the best apps that can be best fit for your purpose.

mSpy App to Hack WhatsApp

This is one of the best surveillance apps for spying on a phone, especially WhatsApp. Plus, it is very easy to use, even for beginners. It allows you to share access to a target phone with both single and multiple devices.

All you have to do is install the application, pick your plan, and make your choice. Then, you can easily monitor chats using the control panel. Here are some of the features of the mSpy application:

Keylogging

Location Tracking

Social Media Tracking (including WhatsApp)

Browsing History

Call Information

Screen Recording

Email Tracking

Stealth Mode

And many more

The best part about the mSpy application is that it is compatible with both Android and IoS devices.

Eyezy App for IOS and Android

It is yet another excellent application that can be used to read WhatsApp messages remotely. Technically, this app can help you hack WhatsApp on the target phone in a few easy steps.

This application intercepts the information from the target device, including call logs, WhatsApp, etc, and sends it to your dashboard. Hence, you can easily access the information from any browser.

Eyezy keeps you invisible whenever you are trying to track your partner’s phone. One remarkable feature of Eyezy is that it can even allow you to read deleted text messages.

However, the only condition is that the message must have been deleted after you install the application. Moreover, it is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android Phones, and even Android Tablets.

This application comes with several parental control features, such as:

Screen Recording

Web Magnifier

Magic Alerts

Pinpoint

Connection Blocker

Keystroke Capture

How to Get Access to WhatsApp Messages – Free Methods

So far, we have discussed the paid apps that can provide you control of the target phone. A couple of alternate free methods can also be used for this, even though they provide less intervention and stealth. Here are some of them:

Link WhatsApp with Your Desktop

This method requires you to have physical access to the phone you want to track. Here’s how you can use this:

Open WhatsApp on the target phone and tap on settings. Tap on “Link a device,” and a QR code will appear. Now on your own phone, tap “Settings” (three dots menu). Click on “Link a Device” and wait for a QR code. Scan the code from the other phone.

Now, your devices are linked, so you can track WhatsApp from the linked device.

Use WhatsApp Web

Another free method you can rely on is the WhatsApp web. It is similar to cloning WhatsApp on your device. If you are wondering how to clone whatsapp using WhatsApp Web, here’s the solution:

Go to web.whatsapp.com on your computer’s web browser. Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu. Tap ‘Linked Devices’. A QR code will be displayed. On your computer, go to web.whatsapp.com/ in a web browser. Scan the QR code displayed on your phone using your computer’s camera.

Restore iCloud Backup

Though this method doesn’t directly hack WhatsApp, it could help you read messages from a target phone easily.

Firstly, a Google backup of the targeted person’s WhatsApp account has to be created. Log in to the same Google account on your device. Now, remove WhatsApp from your device, then download and reinstall it. Accept the Terms and Conditions when prompted In the next step, enter the target’s mobile phone number. When WhatsApp asks to restore chats from a backup. Enable this option. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the restoration.

Now, you can access and review the deleted WhatsApp messages from the device easily.

Conclusion

So now you know several ways to read someone’s messages without them knowing; you can use any of the mentioned applications. Plus, you now know how to clone WhatsApp without them knowing, too.

The free methods may work in some cases. However, they offer limited functionality and require physical access to the phone to be hacked. Hence, using paid apps would be beneficial in terms of stealth, ease, and control.

So what are you waiting for? Get started now!