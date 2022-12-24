How Do I Make A JPEG Background Transparent?

There are many reasons to want a transparent background on your JPEG image. This is just one of those things everyone needs at some point or another. Luckily, you don’t need to be very design-savvy to remove the background from your image. You can use plenty of tools, like the free background remover in VistaCreate.

This article will go over five different methods for quickly and easily making the background of your JPEG image transparent.

Using VistaCreate

VistaCreate’s Background Remover finds objects based on how different they are from the background. It works well for both simple and complex backgrounds. The tool even lets you replace the removed background with a new one taken either from the internet or VistaCreate’s library.

Making a JPEG image’s background transparent using VistaCreate is pretty simple. All you have to do is select the JPEG you want to remove the background from, either from your files or from VistaCreate’s media library. Once your image is chosen, click the “Remove Background” button in the top panel.

If you’re patient and let the system handle your request, you’ll get an image with a transparent background. If you want to revert this action, click the “Undo Removal” button. Save your work as a PNG with transparency if you want to keep your background transparent.

Using Photoshop

There are two ways to make a background transparent in Photoshop: manually using selection tools or automatically using the “Remove Background” quick action. We’re going to discuss the latter in detail here.

To make a background transparent in Photoshop using the remove background tool, start by opening your chosen photo in Photoshop. Select the whole image using Ctrl + A, copy it using Ctrl + C, and finally, paste it as a new layer using Ctrl + V. The image is duplicated in a new layer as a result of this.

On the right side of the screen, you will see the new layer appear in the Layers palette. Find the Background layer and hide it by clicking on the eye icon. Then head over to the Properties palette, find “Quick Actions,” and select “Remove Background.”

Using Adobe Express

With Adobe Express, turning a JPEG or JPG picture into a transparent PNG has never been easier. The free tool lets you quickly and efficiently transform your image background, all in a matter of seconds.

To use Adobe Express to add transparency to your image backgrounds, start by selecting the image you want the background removed from. It is best to choose an image where the subject has clear edges, and nothing overlaps.

Upload the image you want to use to the tool, and Express will automatically remove the image background in a few seconds. Save or share this new background-free image by downloading it as a PNG file with a transparent background.

Using GIMP

A popular free alternative to Photoshop, GIMP also offers easy background removal. To make a transparent background on an image using GIMP, start by opening your image and selecting the area you want to make transparent. Do this by using the appropriate selection tool from the Tool window or the Selection Tools menu on the Layer window. The magic wand/fuzzy select tool and the Select regions by the color tool are good options.

Once you have decided which selection tool you want to use, click on the part of the image you want to select. Zoom in using the View menu to see better what exactly you’re selecting, and use shift-click to add more regions or colors. Then, in the Layer window that displays your image, select Layer. From the resulting menu, select “Transparency” and then “Add Alpha Channel.” This will make sure your image can store transparency data. After that, you can make your selection transparent by clicking on “Edit,” followed by “Clear.”

Last but not least, don’t forget to save your image. And if saving as a PNG file, be sure to select the “Save color values from transparent pixels” option in the Save as PNG dialog box.

Using PowerPoint

For images with a more complex background, PowerPoint’s remove background tool is ideal. To use it, click on your image to select it, then head over to Picture Format in the top bar. Select “Remove Background,” and PowerPoint will highlight the parts it identifies as the background.

The tool does make mistakes, but luckily, you can adjust the parts you want to keep. There’s a “Mark Areas to Keep” option in the left-hand corner of the menu. Use it to select the areas you want to keep and erase.