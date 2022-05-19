8 Reasons Why Letterhead Design Still Matters For Modern Businesses

In our digital age, physical letterhead is often neglected in favor of more sophisticated online marketing techniques. In today’s world where everyone from plumbers to accountants has a website, a logo, and a Twitter page, it can be easy to overlook the humble letterhead.

But for businesses with international clients or customers who may want something printed on paper at some point, this would be a big mistake. These are the biggest reasons why companies need to invest in letterhead design!

1. A Business’s First Impression Isn’t On its Website

Unfortunately you cannot judge a book by its cover – nor an email by its signature block header! You cannot tell how professional or trustworthy someone or their business is when all you have to go on is the words they write themselves.

What if their writing is messy? Or unprofessional? Or even indecipherable? Good letterhead design is therefore a tool that allows businesses to present themselves in the best possible light – especially when they’re not able to meet face-to-face.

2. Company Letterhead Design Creates A Lasting First Impression

There’s just something about seeing someone’s name in writing that gives them an air of authority and respectability. This can be very important in building trust with customers or potential business partners, who may have never heard of your company before.

It could also represent consistency for well-established businesses that are used to receiving mail from clients every day. The look of this letterhead comes to represent your company no matter what words are written on it – offering your audience reassurance that there is a professional, stable business behind the letterhead.

Create a letterhead with ease using Venngage, the best letterhead and cv maker app online!

3. Business Letterhead Design Is The Perfect Marketing Tool

Letterheads are full of prime marketing real estate – so why not fill it with your company’s name, logo, and contact details? This may be all that potential customers have to go on at first when they are deciding whether or not to do business with you – long after the excitement of seeing your shiny new website has faded. So make sure that these key elements are immediately apparent to them!

4. Official Letterhead Design Shows What You’re All About

People often form an opinion about someone or something within seconds of meeting them for the first time. As well as giving your business a professional edge over its competitors, letterhead design can help potential customers to form an emotional connection with you – the person behind the business.

If your letterhead manages to convey information about you, your business, and what it stands for, then this could be the first step towards customer loyalty.

5. Letterhead Design Helps You To Stand Out From The Crowd

If people like your letterhead design (or logo or colors), then they will remember it better than any other written information they receive afterward. This is because seeing something in writing leaves a more lasting impression on them than hearing it spoken or seeing it visually depicted only once – so use this fact to your advantage! Make sure that you are using colors and styles that are unique among all of your competitors – if not within the whole industry – and that your logo is memorable.

6. Professional Letterhead Design Provides A Way Of Organizing Your Business’s “Paper Work”

Having a letterhead can prevent confusion about who does or doesn’t work for the same business and therefore where and to whom mail should be sent. It can also help your customers to know what department their request has been passed on to, which could save them time if they need to follow up with you later with questions or more information.

7. Letterheads Are Available In Multiple Sizes & Shapes

Whether you want something that will fit into an envelope perfectly (for those of you who still reply by post) or whether your needs are more unusual, there is sure to be a customized letterhead design for you.

You can choose to have your design printed on different sizes of paper – even ones that aren’t common in everyday life, such as the C6 envelope (114mm x 162mm) or the DL envelope (110mm x 220mm). Furthermore, it’s possible to get custom letterheads designed that are rectangular, square, or circular.

8. Company Letter Head Design Makes Replying Easier

If someone has written to you but all they’ve included is their home address and no other contact information to go on, then having a letterhead that includes all of your essential business contact information will make replying easier for them – without them having to look up further details about who they should be writing to, etc. Don’t ever leave your potential customers struggling to contact you by post.

Conclusion

These days, with most business being conducted online either exclusively or to a much greater extent than ever before, letterheads seem to have been left behind.

However, it’s important not only to keep up with the modern trends but also to know when they’ve gone as far as they can and then start thinking of new ways that you can use them more effectively and turn them into even more of an asset for your business’ success.

Having a simple yet creative and memorable letterhead will help you achieve more clients and promote your business as well as yourself as a serious professional who values his or her work–and by extension, his or her brand.