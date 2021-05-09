3 Interesting Facts About Usenet that Will Make Your Inner Nerd Happy

Photo by picjumbo.com from Pexels

Back in the day, before the Internet was what we know it to be now, there was Usenet.

Some of you might be old enough to remember the days when a computer weighed as much as a kitchen table, but for those younger than 30, it’s possible you’ve never even heard of Usenet before now.

Many tech-savvy industry leaders consider Usenet to be the original model that spawned today’s social media platforms, now part of multi-billion dollar industry. But, in fact, it was much more than just a DOS-generated command line. Usenet was an amalgamation of file sharing capabilities and a discussion board, a template for the chatrooms, which became popular in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

But, this is only the tip of the spear. Usenet’s history is just as inner-nerd fantastic as its applications in use today.

Popular Web Culture

We live in the information age, where technology moves ahead and rolls out the latest upgrades before we’ve even taken the time to figure out our “new” devices. The tech you buy today is being improved upon and redesigned as you slide your debit card and the cashier puts it in the bag. And, it’s only getting faster.

Consider your phone for instance. Today, everyone texts. We text more than we talk in most cases. When texting became more popular and convenient, we had to get used to the world of text language and get accustomed to webchat terms. Things like IRL, LOL, and LMAO are not new terms made up by millennials or Gen Z. In fact, most of these terms originated on Usenet in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

If you have a teenager, you know that these terms can be quite clever, and they seem to change form just as rapidly as our changing technology, but you can officially thank Usenet for starting it all more than three decades ago.

Even more interesting, those emojis that you love so much and accurately display how you feel in every situation, well those are even older than web abbreviations.

The first emojis were actually called emoticons or “Smiley’s” and their origins can be traced back to 1982, an invention belonging to Scott Fahlman of Carnegie Mellon University. These were used to denote quirks and jokes (like sarcasm) between scientists in Usenet groups, and look at how far they’ve come today. Now, you can use a red face emoji to represent anger. So sophisticated.

Usenet Belongs to Academia

Sorry to all you basement computer nerds, the original Usenet doesn’t have some fantasy origin story like that of Napster or of a drunken Harvard student who thought it would be “cool” to build a website in his dorm room one night.

Actually, Usenet was originally developed in 1979 by two Duke University Grad students as a means to share files and messages to other Grad students at UNC Chapel Hill. Much like Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook story, Usenet began as a network between college campuses.

But Usenet didn’t stop at campus networks. Just like how things today can all of a sudden “go viral,” Usenet got its real push when in 1993, America Online (AOL) began offering Usenet services on its platform. This was when chat rooms really got going and just about everyone who had access to a computer started logging in.

Usenet Stands the Test of Time

Now, don’t walk away from reading this article thinking that Usenet is some ancient platform from the glory days of computer Nerd lore. Usenet is far from obsolete.

Of all file-sharing platforms, Usenet is by far the safest. Unlike the virus-ridden sites from the early days of file sharing like Limewire and Kazaa, Usenet’s system breaks down binary files into several components before sending them to decentralized networks. This method is much safer than live streams or torrents which often harbor those cute little viruses that we love so much.

Usenet has truly come a long way since its humble inception of exchanges between a few smart college grads. So, be thankful that you have years upon years of perfected technology at your back.

If you’re into posting on discussion boards and getting into scary chat rooms which still haunt the web, then Usenet just might be the place for you. And if you’re worried about having to learn to code, don’t. Those days are long gone. In fact, most Usenet service providers offer software that mimics today’s social networks and normal web communications.

Whether you’re into nerd culture or not, you can thank Usenet for starting it all. And, yes, it’s here to stay.