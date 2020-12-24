VOiP Technology Makes Virtual Events a Reality in a Changing World

Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

The COVID-19 pandemic has made businesses around the world reconsider the ways that they operate. It has led to many people working remotely, but technology is changing the way many employees work onsite as well.

One of the biggest changes has been with conducting meetings. A growing number of companies have begun hosting virtual meetings instead of coordinating discussions in-person. Surveys have shown that 45% of company teams rely on video conferencing at least once a week and 75% of CEOs expect that video conferencing is going to replace audio conference calls in the near future.

While there are a lot of benefits of using VoIP to host virtual events with Vconference, there are still a number of things that event coordinators don’t understand. It is important to understand the benefits of using VoIP Technology to coordinate virtual meetings and know what technology and platforms are preferable in various circumstances.

Biggest benefits of using remote technology for virtual meetings

There are a number of reasons that VoIP Technology has made virtual meetings better. Some of the biggest benefits are listed below.

Cost savings

One of the biggest benefits of using VoIP to conduct virtual meetings is that it can save a lot of money. You won’t have to pay to transport employees to the meeting site. On average, virtual meetings cost 75% less than meetings that are held in-person. The savings tend to be a lot higher with meetings that need to involve people from other states or parts of the world, since you will need to subsidize their airfare or hotel costs.

Time savings

Another benefit of holding virtual meetings with remote technology is that it saves a lot of time. The biggest timesaver is by removing unnecessary travel. Your participants can start the meeting a lot more quickly, since they don’t have to take the time to visit the destination.

While hosting the meeting, you also won’t need to deal with the disruptions of participants talking and struggling to get on task. VoIP meetings are more formal and less sociable, so they tend to be more efficiently run. You don’t even have to worry about security risks, since the best VoIP services are encrypted.

What technology should participants use to join the meeting?

The benefits of VoIP Technology are evident. However, it is important for people to use the right technology. Here are some guidelines to make sure that everybody is using the best VoIP options to connect to the virtual meeting.

Encourage people using their desktops to keep using the same device

Some employees won’t be able to easily get to the office when they need to join a virtual meeting. Obviously, they are going to need to use a mobile device to participate.

However, people that are already at their desktops will probably find that it is easiest to stay on the same device. It will be easiest to continue using their desktop, instead of switching to a completely different device.

Use regular phone lines for employees that are connected to Wi-Fi

Although desktops are usually the best type of device for joining a virtual meeting, employees might prefer using a standard phone line if they are connected over Wi-Fi. Of course, this guideline is true for every employee that is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Standard phone lines are going to be a lot more dependable. Otherwise, you have to worry about intermittent connection problems.

VoIP are a must for connecting from a different country

Participants in other countries probably won’t want to pay massive international charges. A regular phone line just won’t be an option for them.

These individuals should almost always use a VoIP to join the virtual meeting. They will invariably pay much lower rates. However, they should know that it is best to use a desktop, because mobile devices don’t always have the best bandwidth to handle connections for most VoIP services.

Make sure that employees using VoIP have the most up-to-date software

VoIP software programs evolve quickly. It is important to understand the new features that come with updates.

Participants should always update their software before participating in a virtual meeting. They will find that things will go much more seamlessly. They might be asked to use certain features that weren’t available with older versions. They may also find that they have connectivity issues, due to unresolved bugs with the older version that they are using. Using the most up-to-date program should resolve these types of problems.