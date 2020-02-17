How to Properly Secure Your Passwords & Information

Image by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay

The main problem with passwords is security and convenience. This leads to another common mistake, using the same password for all your websites. This is not a safe option because breaking one site leads to a violation of all. It’s the same with usernames. It’s best to use different on versatile sites because it is your username half lock your username and password. It is best to use symbols and punctuation as well as lowercase and uppercase letters and numbers in the password. Multiple character types found on the keyboard you entered in the password, it will be even harder to crack. It is better to use longer than shorter passwords. Eight characters is a minimum when compiling a password, but twelve equal better. A password with only eight lowercase letters can be burst in less than a minute.

Whenever available, use two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication requires that when you gain access, attach with you and enter other information, such as answering a security question or a code reset sent to you by SMS. Choose security questions that cannot be answered easily are assumed by hackers or retrieved from information that is publicly available online, such as the name of your primary school teacher. If you have a website, you should also activate your SSL Certificate.

Relatively few people do this, but changing your password every 3 months or so gives you extra protection. You don’t have to remember passwords, a good option is to use a password management program. A password management program allows you to use one password for it and enter passwords into it, automatically and behind the scenes, for the websites you visit. Password managers are recommended. Some general security programs include password generation modules. Authentication of fingerprints or fingerprints, while not reckless, is more secure. Face recognition and voice recognition are new security options.

This text contributes to understanding security text passwords, the most common way of authentication. It is based on human memory theory to address the well-known tension between password security and its usability. For example, common password creation policies mainly focus on security goals, but users are reluctant to make adequate efforts to create passwords that meet these criteria. A big part of the real world uses weak passwords. When it is difficult to remember the password, users can resort to practices such as password reuse that can compromise security. Improving password remembering and usability is a worthy endeavor, as it can even be forgotten associated with significant financial losses with password resets. At the heart of the issue is memory security is the psychological question of why people remember some passwords and others forget them. The key issue is forgetting: they need to understand why users sometimes can’t remember their passwords and don’t want to invest in creating them complex passwords. Although one can understand system security as a technical subject, it is a memory of the basic security factor of practical systems.

Password managers are designed to relieve fatigue and workload for users and reduce login time. They can indirectly facilitate better quality and reduce password reuse. Password managers can also integrate other techniques for strengthening or encrypting passwords. One of those password managers is named Keeper Password Manager & Digital Vault, and it comes in different versions like browse extension, mobile, desktop and windows app. To better understand this tool, read this comprehensive review. Password managers have certain disadvantages. To use a password manager, existing accounts must be migrated to use the manager, potentially requiring changes to current passwords. Using a master password, the manager provides at best a level of protection that depends on the strength of the master password against offline attacks, provided the attacker has access to the manager’s warehouse. This is the assumption that the theft does not occur when the manager unlocked the passwords for the duration of the session, in which case the security offered was greatly reduced.

Password managers that maintain unsecured passwords during use do not always show the user the current state (locked or unlocked) of the system. Password managers can be divided into subcategories based on confidentiality data. There are many password managers available: some are provided by the browser vendor as part of the browser, some are provided by third parties, and many are network-based where passwords are backed up to the cloud and synchronized to the user’s devices. Current security advice given to users regarding passwords is untenable Users are expected to create unique, strong passwords for each of their accounts and these passwords must be protected indefinitely against compromise and loss. Evaluating the burden of these requirements next to the potential gain they provide has been asserted by some to indicate that rejection of password advice by users is entirely rational.

Several well-known principles of long-term memory functioning are relevant in this context. Based on depth processing theories, how we come up with a password affects how well we remember it. Passwords generated quickly will not be remembered as the password that is generated when your attention is drawn. The coding – Finding a match suggests a similarity between signs (e.g., visual design of a sign-in or attendance screen company logo) during downloading (when creating a password) and searching affects the likelihood of downloads. These two theories, however, do not predict password remember over time as they do not include a time-bound predictor. Decay theory suggests that memory clues fail when several of them do not activate models that are proposed to achieve this effect. Interference The theory suggests that forgetting can be due to interference between similar traces of memory, for example, when passwords have the same words or are used in similar layout applications. Activation theory suggests that time effects and interferences are also level-dependent activations: greater activation, to begin with, it is more robust to remember.

