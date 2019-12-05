Image by ElisaRiva from Pixabay

Instagram has evolved considerably over the course of its existence. It’s now one of the most-used social media platforms around, and companies are taking notice. That’s why now is the perfect time to get into the Instagram influencer business. Influencers are social media users who have amassed large or highly dedicated followings, then leveraged those relationships into money-making opportunities. There are people making a great living simply by sharing their everyday lives and interacting with their followers.

The key to successfully gaining attention from brands and leveraging your social media presence is to have a decent-sized, engaged following. You can use an Instagram bot to boost your initial numbers, but you’ll need to remain dedicated and active in order to maintain loyal followers and generate paid campaigns. Read on to discover how Instagram influencers can grow their following. Then have fun boosting your own numbers.

1. Know Your Niche

The first step to build an Instagram following is to decide what you’re going to post about most often. This is your niche. The subject matter you choose should be something you’re passionate about. This doesn’t mean you have to only stick to this one thing, but it is a good idea to stick to a theme. Social media users can sniff out a fake. That’s why it’s crucial you choose an area to post about that you truly love. When you do, your authenticity and personality will shine through.

2. Dare to Be Different

Speaking of your authentic personality, you absolutely should want to show it off in your posts. It’s human nature to want to connect, and people love stories. In order for your story to stand out from the huge crowd of others on Instagram, you’ll need to find ways to set yourself apart.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to figure out what makes you unique and then be vulnerable enough to share that part of you. This includes things that may not be so positive or happy. Sharing your struggles, along with your highpoints, makes you seem more relatable.

3. Take Pretty Pictures

Yep. It’s fairly basic, but pretty pictures are the foundation of Instagram. You don’t need to be a professional, but your pics do have to be clear, in-focus and possess the fundamentals of photo composition. At the very least, you should have a good smartphone with a decent camera for taking pictures. A professional-level camera would be great, though.

Invest in some photography classes or at least brush up online. There are lots of lessons for beginners on blogs and websites. Then practice, practice, practice until you develop a style that works.

4. Produce a Consistent Aesthetic

One more thing that’s critically important about your photos is that they look good together. They should have a similar aesthetic in color, filter, action, style and mood. This creates your brand and becomes recognizable to your followers over time.

Having a consistent feel helps to keep them engaged on your photos longer. It also produces an overall look that flows when potential followers visit your profile to learn about you. This make take some trial and error. It might come together overnight, but it’s definitely a goal to strive for.

5. Tell a Story

Along with attracting more followers, you want to have an audience who is engaged. That means followers who will like your photos, make comments, ask questions, take your polls, enter your giveaways and visit your site. Be humorous in your posts. You get the idea. An involved audience is attractive to sponsors and will help to make you a sought-after influencer. You’re not likely to attract people by just posting pictures and leaving it at that.

Share photos that show who you are. Choose action shots that highlight you doing something unique or engaging in a hobby you love. Go even further and write meaningful captions that give people insight into who you are and what you’re about. These are the things that inspire trust and create relationships that lead to engagement.

6. Be Social

The whole point of social media is to be social, right? Unfortunately, some users forget that in their excitement to share their great photos. However, if you want people to follow you and to engage with you, it’s imperative that you do the same. Spend time checking out hashtags and profiles that are relevant to your account. Follow people who look interesting and who seem to fit your target demographic. Leave comments. Like photos.

Ask questions. People tend to reciprocate and will likely visit your profile to see what you have to offer. Chances are good they’ll follow you back. To encourage engagement of your followers, be sure to ask questions in your captions or post a poll in your Instagram Stories. Give them a reason to talk to you.

7. Collaborate with Other Influencers

While you’re out there getting social, chances are you’ll get to know other influencers. Whether they’re involved in your niche or something else entirely, you may be able to work together to gain followers and attract the attention of brands.

Once you find yourself friendly with some folks, think of ways you can combine your skills to create a campaign that makes sense for both audiences. Give each other shoutouts. You’ll gain exposure to their followers and they’ll get to be featured in front of yours. It’s a win-win and a great way to grow your following.

These are just some of the ways Instagram influencers can grow their following. Once you begin to implement them, you’re sure to see your numbers start to grow.

