Here’s How Technology is Helping to Improve the Health of People Across the World

Technology has made is healthier and it has also paved the way for surgical advancements as well. It’s had a huge impact on people across the world and it’s certainly helped doctors to become more aware of how the human body works.

Electronic Health Records

Technology has helped to create promising treatment for kidney stones, cancer and even diabetes. It’s also the foundation of the EHR, or Electronic Health Record. In the past, doctors were forced to rely on paper records, and this was not efficient at all. In this day and age however, systems are connected, and information can be transferred with the click of a button. This means that people are able to access a higher level of care and it also makes it easier for health professionals to access the lifesaving information they need.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine is becoming more and more prominent. It is based on telecommunication and it’s especially beneficial in rural areas. Patients can meet with a virtual doctor and they don’t even have to leave the house. This offers a cost-saving to the practitioner and patient, not to mention that it also means that people can get the standard of care that they need much faster.

Remote Monitoring Tools

Patients are now able to monitor their health at home and this will reduce unnecessary visits to the doctor’s office. Pacemakers can send data to various remote health centres and they are ideal for those who suffer from a chronic illness. Doctors are also able to manage a patient’s health from a distance as well, and this is fantastic to say the least.

Wearable Technology

The wearable device market is booming. The devices are able to collect data, and this helps both patients and doctors to monitor all of the information they need. In addition to this, devices can also alert authorities about serious health issues. Wristbands and even watches are now taking an active role in health and this has already saved so many lives. Phones can also be connected to wristwatches as well, showing how many calories have been burnt while also providing a level of motivation for things like weight loss and diet.

Genomes

A lot of people refer to genomics as being the future of healthcare. Personal genomics essentially refers to the sequencing of a person’s genome. It’s easily one of the greatest advancements in the field of medical technology and this has allowed a lot of life-changing procedures to take place.

Of course, technology has a huge impact on the field of healthcare and if advancements keep on being made then it’s safe to say that this is going to bring about bigger and better results. Technology is also helping doctors to diagnose new strains of viruses and bacteria, which is incredibly helpful when you look at things like antibiotic resistance. As technology advances, so does the standard of healthcare and when you look at the mortality rate of 50 years ago, you will soon see that it’s now lower than it’s ever been.

