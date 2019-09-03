Appy Pie’s Snappy 2.0 – Improved performance and User Experience

The no-code app maker Appy Pie launches Snappy 2.0. Currently, in closed beta, Snappy 2.0 makes client’s apps faster, secure and better performing. The platform is famous for its DIY app-making software, lets you make apps that do not require coding.

With their latest 2.0 update, apps will now support real-time update, offline access, and sync. The apps made on the platform are geared to be faster and improve overall app user experience.

Appy Pie founder, Abhinav Girdhar, “Our software answers peoples question on how to create an app without coding. It was created to be relevant, affordable, and usable. We always wanted to make it possible for people with small budgets to have apps of their own. With Snappy 2.0, these apps will perform even better and perform faster.”

Mobile applications on Snappy 2.0 can be updated in real-time meaning that every change applies immediately. Also, the apps built that has been built can be changed and updated offline, thanks to sync.

Security vulnerabilities are no longer possible with Snappy 2.0 secure features. Your data is protected with extensive and advanced encryption. Only certain authorized third-party APIs can deal with your data. They need to be token-based. Appy Pie also follows the Content Security Policy(CSP) and secure storage.

AV, the CTO of Appy Pie, further states, ”We specifically incorporated GraphQL to let our clients ask what they need and empower us to solve their problems.”

Appy Pie is the one-stop solution for people with little coding knowledge to make apps without the slightest hint of coding. Appy Pie has always inclined to make technology accessible and affordable for businesses of various size and scale. Appy Pie’s other products include their workflow automation software Appy Pie Connect and their store for downloading Android and IOS apps, the PWA Store.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is an unrivaled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas to reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie. You can also install Appy Pie’s Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also download the PWA version of your app through PWA Store.