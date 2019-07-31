The 5 Biggest Advantages of 3D Modeling

When it comes to product visualisation, you can’t cut any corners. With online shops popping up left and right, there are now more options online than ever before. Everyone has access to wares from all around the world, and with no way to actually physically interact with the product before they purchase, most people won’t even start deliberating on whether or not they should buy something unless they like the image. This makes things very competitive.

With competition this steep, there’s really only one way to stand out – you need to be very good at playing this game. You can, of course, always decide to simply hire the best possible product photographers for you to take a picture of your goods and trust that they’ll do them justice, but for many industries, that’s all old news. In order to really keep up with the others, you might want to take a look at 3D modeling. Here are five advantages 3D modeling has over traditional photography.

#5 Representing something that doesn’t exist

The current market is so advanced that we often sell products that don’t even physically exist yet. This is particularly relevant in the tech industry – with so much money being put into designing bleeding-edge hardware, the clients need to be sold on it long before it is ready to be distributed. And, so CG is used to create commercials and product images as the products are still being developed so that people can get a glimpse of what’s to come and decide that they want it right then and there. The same goes for the construction industry – after all, a new house can’t be sold after it’s built, but clients don’t want to buy blind, and there’s only so much 2D building plans will tell them. In that respect, 3D modeling is incredibly useful.

#4 It will save you time and money

You might be tempted to think that the more modern, more technologically advanced solution will also be the costlier one. After all, new tech is costlier to make, and the people using it need to be trained to use it.

However, the truth is just the opposite. True, 3D modeling may not be very cheap, but neither is product photography, especially if you want your images to be good in quality. Additionally, with photography, you need to schedule an entire photoshoot, take care of all costs related to lighting, take care of reshoots if anything goes wrong, etc. This all not only takes away time you may normally spend on doing what you’re supposed to be doing, but it also loses you money, as you need to invest much more of it in the process. 3D modeling is by far the more cost-effective option.

#3 The perfect conditions

On a related note, photography can be quite fickle. A lot of the end result depends on external factors, such as lighting, weather, etc. A single cloud can completely ruin a photo and with no way to reliably fix that later on, you are pretty much either forced to bow your head before the whims of fate, or schedule reshoots which, as we’ve previously established, will cost you more money. With 3D modeling, the lighting is exactly what you want it to be, the backdrop perfectly compliments your project, and in general, you decide every little aspect of how your product is presented. With most modern 3D models looking so photorealistic they’re indistinguishable from the real deal, it’s the ideal way to present a product.

#2 Freedom of modification

Another big advantage 3D models have over traditional photography is that they’re a bit more interactive. With a photo, once it’s taken, it’s done. Of course, there’s post-production, you can change filters and modify various aspects of the photo, but in general, you have a photograph that’s a direct representation of the photographed object. At the same time, with 3D models, you can change pretty much everything. This is great for when you have one product with several color variants, for example, as you can easily modify the 3D model with different textures, which the client can later pick from a box. That’s one step forward in making the entire shopping process much more hands-on.

#1 More interactivity

The interactivity doesn’t stop there. Since you’re working with a full 3D model instead of a flat image, you can make it so that the client can zoom in on it, rotate it, etc. This is a similar effect to what can be achieved through 360 photography, but 3D models are just as good, cost less, and have even fewer limitations than that. Additionally, if you offer the option for your clients to design the look of their product, thanks to 3D modeling they can see the changes happen in real-time and see every minute change from every angle. And none of this comes at the cost of ease of use.

Before you make the jump…

As much as we’ve hyped up 3D modeling, that’s not to say there is no merit to traditional photography in this day and age. Yes, most major companies, such as IKEA, have allegedly moved on entirely to 3D models, but if you work in the fashion industry, photography is still the absolute champion of capturing the fine details of fabrics, with 3D models still needing work in that regard. Not to mention if you want to present your works on a model, 3D models won’t do you much good because it is still incredibly difficult to convincingly render a human body. If you want to use landscapes in your advertising, it’s the same – 3D modeling simply isn’t advanced enough to really do justice to the natural beauty of real landscapes.

Still, when it comes to individual objects and interiors, you can’t go wrong with 3D modeling. It’s the forward-thinking solution we need in this day and age to give your clients exactly what they need.