Advantages of a Managed Dedicated Server

At the start of every online business, one of the greatest concerns is having a secure website and server that you can fully depend on. While the ideal way is running a virtual private server, most start-ups find this venture too expensive. On top of the money implication, setting up a server from the ground up takes time, which may eat into the time you need to have your business up and running. Therefore, the easiest way to curb this problem is to outsource your services to a third party who will manage the server. Let us look at how this move will be beneficial to your business.

Regular monitoring

The first benefit of having your server managed is the regular monitoring that comes with it. It is hard for any irregularity to pass unnoticed since there is a team of people dedicated to the running of your server. This means you will not need to hire a team of IT experts every time you think something is wrong with your server. This gives you peace of mind and ample time to focus on other aspects of your business.

Guaranteed security

Allowing experts to run your server guarantees your website and all its contents the utmost security. The team responsible for the smooth running of the server will ensure there are no viruses by running virus scans and spam filtering. Other services offered will include running your OS as well as configuring the firewall of your software. These activities will ensure that your data is protected at all times and that no hackers or malware can threaten it.

Low operational cost

What you may not know is that there are various hidden costs when using an unmanaged server. Without outsourcing the running of your server, you will need to hire a team of people every so often who will look into system and database administrators. Alternatively, you may need to train your staff and invest in the infrastructure every so often. However, having a managed dedicated server will save you this extra cost. Instead, you can invest this money on marketing your business or even strengthening the client relationship.

Back up data

One of the clear mandates of your service provider is to ensure that all your data is backed up. Recently, service providers have a tool that ensures your data is backed up automatically. The company not only stops there but also ensures your data is secure using modern technology. Without a third party managing your server, you could easily lose your data since your concentration is split towards various tasks. Hence, this is just another addition to your plate that is already overflowing with the daily tasks required to run your business. Secure your data by delegating that job to a trusted service provider like Memset.

Ease your workload today by getting a service provider to manage your server. You will be able to get regular server performance reports as well as uninterrupted traffic, which are good for your business.