The Various Security Threats You Need to Know About

The internet is akin to the Wild West of old:

It is a wide open country where lawlessness can abound. Pretty much anything goes on the internet and it is still so unregulated that criminal behavior is all but encouraged. For the upstanding citizens of the internet who just want to go about their daily business and who aren’t out to harm anyone, it can be a perilous forum.

Quite simply, there is no way to put a number on the kinds of threats that can adversely affect you and your machine at any given time. In 2017 alone it was estimated that a new code of malware was developed every 4.9 seconds. Today there are over 800 million different types of malware and viruses that are known to exist.

It would be impossible to sift through this huge sampling of malicious code but it is still helpful to know the difference between them and to be aware of the ones that pose the most real threat to you.

Trusted antivirus suites like Avast Antivirus offer a level of comfort and protection. It can clean up your computer and keep it from becoming infected with its up-to-date virus database. Avast antivirus can protect you from numerous types of malicious threats. Let’s see what type of threats could be poking around the corner for you.

Threats to your Financial Well-Being

Different types of malware are intended for different things. One of the most high-profile cases of malware attacks causing financial mayhem in recent history was the Ticketmaster security breach which affected approximately 40,000 users.

This brand of malware was created to collect data on Ticketmaster customers including physical addresses, phone numbers and credit card information.

Ticketmaster customers reported false transactions on their accounts and it is likely that thousands of credit card numbers were stolen and used feloniously.

There are different kinds of malware that can have a direct impact on your finances such as the one that plagued Ticketmaster users. Some of them are:

Trojans – Trojans glom onto the machines they infect by disguising themselves as harmless files or downloads. In fact, they can piggy-back onto downloads that would otherwise be completely safe and infect a computer that way. One of the most notorious Trojans that were developed to steal banking information was known as Zeus or Zbot. Zeus infected at least 3.6 million systems and reached institutions like Bank of America.

Keyloggers – Keyloggers can be housed in Trojans but they have since become a category unto themselves. Keyloggers are designed to record your keystrokes so if you are typing your debit card number in order to make a purchase online, a keylogger can identify which keys you are hitting and record/transmit that information. Keyloggers are capable of stealing any information including social security numbers.

Spyware – Spyware is a term used to categorize any malicious program that hides on your computer and transmits data from your hard drive to an outside source. Spyware can monitor your internet activity , take screenshots on your computer, and steal sensitive information.

These are just a few of the major types of malware that can potentially do you financial damage and the only way to safeguard against these threats is by making sure you have a good antivirus application installed on your computer and keeping it up to date.

Threats to Your Machine

The second most common types of malware adversely affect your computer or your network. If you have ever suddenly not been able to boot your computer, you have experienced this dastardly phenomenon.

Many viruses can affect how your machine performs and like the extreme case touched on in the previous paragraph, some can render your computer worthless. Some of these nasties include:

Adware – Adware is unofficially the most annoying type of malware there is. One of the most common methods of infection for adware is bundling itself with a free version of some application or program. Adware can seriously slow your computer down and make browsing an annoying ordeal.

Bots – Bots can be programmed to do almost anything but one of the most dangerous capabilities of a bot and a botnet is DDoSing. A DDoS attack can make it impossible for you to access certain websites and can get you banned from certain services.

Bugs – Bugs can burrow deep into the source code to wreak havoc on a given system. They can do anything from override access protocols to completely crash your computer.

Virus – A virus can be harmful not only for your machine but for other people’s systems as well. A virus can spread through email, your local area network, and links to harm yours or another’s computer.

It is estimated that nearly a third of the world’s computers can be infected with some type of malware at any given time. Every day a new brand of malware is born and the internet West gets wilder.

The Stark Reality

The amount of viruses out there is simply innumerable which is why it is so important to protect your computer and your livelihood with quality antivirus software. The reality is that no one is truly safe but you can at least give yourself a fighting chance if you stay security-minded.