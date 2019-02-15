Using Advanced Technology to Increase Supply Chain Efficiency

Image Source

The 1SHIFT Logistics platform, developed by LiteLink Technologies, shows what can happen when the technology industry meets the logistics industry.

1SHIFT Logistics uses advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and geolocation to coordinate all three major parts of the logistics process: the shipper, the carrier and the delivery site.

When most people think about the freight and logistics industry, they imagine semi-trucks driving on the highway, hauling their cargo to places around the country.

Yet logistics is a complex and multi-layered industry, with unique challenges and questions that come with every shipment. Who is available to make the shipment? When will the shipment arrive? Will the warehouse be ready for delivery? What happens if a truck breaks down?

“We build technology platforms with industry leaders to solve large industry problems with the endless energy of artificial intelligence (AI), said Ashik Karim of 1SHIFT Logistics.

The Shipper or 3PL (Third Party Logistics)

By logging on to 1SHIFT Logistics, the shipper can find online software which will allow them to:

View a selection of vetted carriers to determine who is available in real time. They can also find ratings for individual carriers.

See the shipment’s progress–with geolocation tracking software–as it is happening, eliminating multiple calls to the carrier.

Record immutable details of every transaction. This improves trust and accountability for all parties involved. Invoices will be the same on both ends of the transaction.

Determine solutions to unusual shipping problems, such as determining the best order for multiple pick-ups or deliveries, done through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Carrier

The 1SHIFT Logistics platform also has many important benefits for the carrier company, as it tries to make on-time deliveries, including the following:

Each truck is fitted with a geolocation device, allowing the truck to communicate information about location and status, eliminating the need for drivers to check-in.

The truck automatically logs the hours and miles it has been driven and keeps a record of its own maintenance.

Drivers can access the platform through a smartphone, allowing for online communication. The platform can also notify both truck and driver about impending issues such as route changes or mandatory rest periods.

AI can also help with coordination problems so that trucks are used efficiently with less empty space on each haul.

The Delivery Site

From the time the order is placed until the shipment arrives, the delivery site also benefits by coordinating its orders by:

Working with advanced technologies to know that their order is consistent from start to finish with all parties looking at the same information.

Using geolocation software to give them an accurate sense of when a shipment will arrive. This can help them make space in a warehouse or on the shelves of a store.

Viewing adaptable, real-time analytics allow this platform to be used in many different situations, whether it is a local shop, a small warehouse or a large distribution center.

The freight and logistics industry will continue to grow as consumers become used to the benefits of a global economy and the convenience of online shopping and ordering platforms.

Logistics is no longer just about trucks on the highway and shelves in warehouses. By using advanced technology, the whole supply chain, from shipper to carrier to delivery site, can operate with maximized efficiency.