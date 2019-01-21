A Quick Guide to Dedicated Hosting

Image Source

Of course, you want to see your website grows and reach greater heights. However, you want to make sure that your web hosting provider can keep up with this growth. Otherwise, you will be having a hard time keeping the momentum. If you notice that your website is getting more visitors a day, it might be high time for you to consider a dedicated hosting plan.

Whether you are looking for the best web hosting for wordpress or others, you will soon find the need to upgrade to the aforementioned plan. And there are a lot of advantages you can get from it. This includes, but not limited to, improved site stability, better security strength, and adequate bandwidth.

Dedicated Hosting In a Nutshell

There is a plethora of hosting plans out there, and you may be confused with how a dedicated hosting exactly works. Basically, it means that you are using the entire physical to yourself; hence, the term. Plus, this server can be configured according to your specifications. You will also be able to gain access to more memory and achieve better loading times.

Based on the aforementioned, it is safe to say that there is a stark contrast when compared to shared hosting. The latter, in particular, is deemed to be the cheapest. The only catch, however, is that you are using a limited server space. And since it is shared hosting, expect the memory on the physical server to be shared sporadically.

Also, with shared hosting, other websites can draw resources directly from your site. This will eventually lead to slower loading times and declined security. The qualities mentioned are enough to differentiate the advantages of dedicated hosting and shared hosting.

The Pros and Cons of Dedicated Hosting

It is also essential to understand the different pros and cons of dedicated hosting, as this will help you in making a better, informed decision. These are even magnified when magnified with other types of hosting.

First, here are the main pros of dedicated hosting:

You will enjoy the benefit of added security, as well as much better speed and stability.

You gain complete control over your server’s configuration.

You will gain access to numerous resources, allowing it to grow and improve.

Other people’s website will not negatively affect yours.

As mentioned, this type of hosting also comes with a few cons. They are as follows:

It is likely to cost you more than any others.

Dedicated servers will require more maintenance and, more importantly, technical knowledge in order to run properly.

At this point, it is possible that you already have an idea or two about whether this hosting plan is right for you.

How To Tell If Dedicated Hosting Is Needed

Luckily, there are ways for you to determine if whether or not dedicated hosting is the right way to go. After all, you want to make sure that your resources are spent and utilized accordingly.

#1. Increased Security

It holds true that website hacking has become more prominent these days than in the past. As a result, more and more websites are prone to security-related issues. If your business handles sensitive data (e.g. credit card, personal information, etc.), you may want to move forward with dedicated hosting. This is simply due to the fact that it comes with top-notch security specifically built to battle these exploits.

#2. Improved Server Stability

Let’s say you have finally gained a constant following and your e-commerce site gets adequate visitors daily. Obviously, you do not want this momentum to stop. One way to ensure this gets going is to acquire improvement in terms of server stability. Since dedicated hosting comes with a dedicated hosting – one that is exclusively yours – you will not have any problems with server scramming and a whole lot more. Plus, all the resources meant to keep the server up and running is yours alone.

#3. Server Configuration

Since you are getting your own server, it is only right that you also get to have your own configuration preferences. Whether you are an advanced user or you simply want to configure stuff on your own, dedicated hosting is the way to go. For instance, you can easily set up a firewall that will meet your exact security specifications. Interestingly, you do not have to be tech-savvy in order to manage a dedicated hosting and configuration altogether. Your provider can actually perform the necessary set-up and even maintenance.

The Final Verdict

Despite having cons, there is clearly a huge advantage to choosing dedicated hosting. Sure, you may have to spend a bit more, but the features and whatnot it gives are worth spending on. So if you have the resources, by all means, choose this hosting plan instead. From increased stability to complete configuration to reduced load times, you will get access to a number of benefits only a dedicated hosting can provide.