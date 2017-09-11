What Are The World’s Biggest Franchises?

It is no secret that a lot of time and money is put in to building a franchise in order to keep it an ever-lasting and well-known success. This is one of the main reasons as to why only a few companies stay successful in long term circumstances and achieve a global brand name that anyone would recognise at a quick glance. For example, it is highly unlikely that you will come across someone that has not heard of McDonalds or KFC. These brands have gained global success by branching out in a variety of different countries, employing people from all over the world.

With this in mind, take a look at this helpful infographic which explores the statistics behind some of the worlds biggest franchises. Do you recognise them all? Are you surprised by any? There are a range of niches that tend to be the most successful when it comes to growing a franchise, but this infographic proves that fast food chains, restaurants and hotels tend to gain the most exposure. This is no surprise considering they all offer services that the majority of people look for.

Investing in a franchise can be a very wise business move that will bring you many benefits for years to come. Have you considered it? Just look at the revenue figures on this infographic for a slice of encouragement!