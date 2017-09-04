What Does The Future of Work Look Like?

Workforces are constantly evolving and adapting to suit the ever-changing world of technology. What is coming next? There has been a lot of talk about introducing a robotic workforce, but the idea has remained a distant dream until recent years. RPA (robotic process automation) is a modern system that has the potential to revolutionise offices across the globe and complete tedious tasks that employees may struggle with or lack motivation to carry out productively. Did you know that 40% of time is saved for staff to work on other tasks when RPA is introduced?

There are many myths which speculate around RPA, including the following:

RPA is only about cost reduction

RPA automates 100% of your processes

RPA is all you need to digitalize your processes

However, this infographic will prove to you that there are a wide range of factors that RPA benefits companies with – the myths are addressed and the truth is revealed.

If you are considering introducing a virtual workforce into your company, then it is worth taking a look at this. The statistics in this infographic will show you how your company can evolve when introducing a robotic process automation system and become the most efficient it has ever been.