Technologically Centered Businesses Are Changing Everything

The Digital Frontier Is Here

Technology has transformed the world, and the transformations just keep on coming. If you’re not familiar with Moore’s Law, it’s a precept discovered by a computer scientist decades ago who observed a doubling in certain computer components at regular intervals. It is now estimated that technology exponentially levels up every 18 months.

Exponential increase looks like this: two becomes four, four becomes sixteen, sixteen becomes two-hundred and fifty-six, etc. What this means is that by the time you get the latest technology in front of you, it’s probably already at least several months to a year behind the ball. Development to distribution is a lengthy process.

With that in mind, it’s wise to keep an eye on businesses that are transforming the industry. Today things like cloud computing, the internet of things (IoT), sustainable energy development, and transforming economies are throwing change at us fast. Understanding where there are advantages is integral to remaining afloat in this technology sea.

Crowd Options

One very interesting development today is the crowdsource movement. From rideshare to Airbnb, the internet is bringing people together. One of the most interesting aspects of crowd-derived resources is called crowd-funding, by which many startup companies, artists, entrepreneurs and disadvantaged people are reaching financial goals.

If you’re considering crowdsource options, groups like Plumfund are worth considering in terms of price since their services are 100% free of charge. This will greatly impact the amount of money you’ll end up having to get your business off the ground.

Then you’ve got cloud computing, which is changing the internet. IoT tech is often facilitated through the cloud, and entire data centers are outsourced to the cloud; saving businesses millions.

There are also a large number of cloud apps which can revitalize your business. From payroll to timekeeping, software hosting, desktop hosting, increased security, and more, the cloud is making small businesses able to contend with larger operations in the marketplace.

Combined Technological Elements

At the physical level, computational development in conjunction with cloud and IoT facilitating smart manufacturing techniques has increased the precision of engineering, prototyping, and production. It’s possible to sketch a design on a piece of paper and see that fully fleshed out, and produced to a scale which fits your needs.

Weiss-Aug prototyping is a service that, according to the site, offers solutions: “…for medical device components, automotive sub-assemblies…aerospace components, and assemblies…” The site goes on to note that: “…skilled tool design engineers, tool and die makers, and program managers work in conjunction to bring a project from napkin sketch to production.”

What this all indicates is that technological development cumulatively builds on itself. As cloud computing, IoT, smart manufacturing, and crowd-sourced options continue to develop, even the environment we’ve become familiar with today will soon transition into something which makes today look as antiquated as the seventies feel to modern age.

Possibilities

A final consideration before this writing closes concerns sustainable living. Solar, wind, and water energy have been streamlined through advanced development techniques that for around $15k, you can install a 5.1 kWh solar energy system, a wind turbine, and a water turbine on your property—provided you’ve got the water, of course.

A prefab building can be built for under fifty thousand that’s large enough to be residential. Combine that with sustainable energy and cloud computing, you can have a home/business that’s grid-independent and self-sustainable. And do it at a bare minimum of expense. You might even crowd-fund your effort to underwrite the venture.