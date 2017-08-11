How To Get Involved With Drones

You might have noticed that drones are everywhere these days.

Forget about all those military drones you hear about on the news, the trend is smaller, consumer focused drones that you can use to take cool photos and videos anywhere.

Companies like DJI with their latest small and portable drones the DJI Spark and Mavic Pro are helping make this a possibility, but they are not the only ones doing this.

Lots of smaller and lesser known companies, along with DJI’s main competitors (Yuneec, Parrot and recently GoPro) are all entering the game and competing hard!

So, do you want to get into this new trend and grab a new toy, I mean drone, for yourself?

Let’s see what options you have…

Cheap and Easy Nano Drones

If you just want to have a little fun and not spend any money then Nano drones are for you.

These kind of drones are tiny and also have a very short flight time. They are usually not so good for photography or video, if they even have a camera. They are intended for uses like racing, messing around in the house, tricks and other such things.

The positives of these drones is that they are so cheap (under $100) and easy to use that you will quickly and easily get a taste for how they work and if you want to spend more money on a bigger and better drone.

If you want to get started with one of these kinds of drones I recommend you take a look at:

The Blade Nano

The Hubsan S4

Selfie Drones Are All The Rage

We know how popular the selfie is, and with drones having cameras – why not combine the two!

With a drone you can get an entirely new perspective or even just more distance (without a stick or tripod – they just float). So taking great selfies is something they do for sure! There is even a new word for a drone selfie – called the “dronie” which is a quick fly away and up video shot you are probably familiar with!

The main thing to consider when grabbing yourself a “selfie drone” is what you are going to use the videos or photos for.

Why? Because this determines what quality and stabilization options you need and how much you want to pay.

Portability is another big one because if it is not easy to carry in your bag, purse or pocket, you probably won’t take it with you. No drone, no great selfies!

Some of the best selfie drones on the market now include:

The DJI Spark

ZeroTech Dobby

Yuneec Breeze

More Serious Drones

Drones used to always be big, cumbersome, require a huge case and be difficult to transport. That is until DJI released the Mavic Pro last year.

That has lead to a lot of competition in the mid-level drone space for great video (4K) and a portable and flexible drone that you can take with you anywhere.

These kinds of drones are almost professional level, but don’t cost much more than a thousand bucks. So, kind of like a good camera, only one that can fly.

They allow you to go almost anywhere and take epic scenery or group photos or videos and come home with awesome memories.

Some of the best options if you want higher quality video but still be able to carry your drone include:

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Phantom 4

GoPro Karma

Is Owning A Drone Right For You?

Drones are a lot of fun and add a whole new element to your photos and videos that you will never have seen before just using a little height!

The thing to keep in mind is that most drones may seem like toys but they are a serious responsibility. You are flying something in the air and can injure someone, crash into something or even cause problems with airplanes or helicopters. So, if you are serious about getting and using a drone please take the time to understand the laws and rules in your area and fly responsibly.

I know it sounds heavy, but it helps us all in the long run. And then we can all have awesome fun with our drones and not get banned from flying.

So, no matter how you choose to enter the drone market, I wish you lots of success and happy flying!