What Is In-Store GPS?

Quality in-store mapping benefits everyone. It helps customers find what they’re looking for and provides data that can help you improve your product placement strategy. You can also connect it to a coupon service, ensuring that your customers get the deals they’re most interested in.

Follow these steps to improve your business with in-store mapping:

Understand your Goals

An app is a major investment, so it’s important to know what you want to get out of it—or whether you need one at all—before you get started. Are you trying to bring new customers in or encourage loyalty? Do you want a simple mapping app or do you want to go beyond that and offer special deals and rewards?

You also need to know how your customers interact with technology. Do they primarily use the browser or are they big on apps? Are they Android users or Apple users? How comfortable are they with the technology? You can guess a lot of this information based on customer demographics, but it’s always better to ask them directly. Consider a short optional survey they can fill out when they enter or leave your store.

All of this information will influence what type of app you make, if you choose to make one. Depending on your goals and customer demographics, hiring some extra greeters may be more efficient.

Pick a Mapping Company to Work with or Create a Map

Once you know what your goals are, you have three options. You can work with a company that specializes in indoor positioning or an app developer who does some indoor positioning. You can also create the map yourself and connect it to a mobile service to manage offers and data.

If you’re even slightly uncomfortable with tech, it’s always better to hire someone to create the maps for you. Working with a company also gives you the option to easily integrate other software, such as security programs that track incidents. These extra services can often be purchased as part of a package.

When creating the map, be as specific as possible. Have locations for specific brands, not just locations for a type of product—in other words, have a “Tide” section instead of a “laundry soap” section. You can also have a “laundry soap” location and then further divide it into brand sections.

Invest in Adequate Promotion

There’s no point creating an app nobody’s going to use. Your app is also a significant investment, which means you should be willing to invest in its promotion.

At the bare minimum, create signage for your store entrance that encourages people to download the app and blast it on all your social media channels and email lists. Give the app a prominent spot on your website.

You may also want to consider purchasing advertising throughout the surrounding neighbourhood or even the entire city, as well as AdWords advertisements.

Track your Progress

In-store mapping is a great service to provide your customers, but it’s a wasted asset if you don’t properly track and analyze the app’s progress. The system you create should automatically gather data, and you should analyze it at least once per quarter.

What metrics should you track? That depends partially on your goals, but there are a few things all businesses should track:

Sign ups

Aisles with the heaviest foot traffic

Most searched for products

Most used special offers

This basic information will help you find ways to improve your customers’ experience, both in the app and in the physical space.