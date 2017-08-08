How IoT Technology Is Reshaping The Construction Industry

Construction has traditionally been regarded as the ultimate blue-collar industry, dependent on brawn, significant parts of gear and clipboards as opposed to computers and mobile devices. But all that’s going to change. However, IoT technology is having a significant impact on the construction industry in some ways, ranging from improved efficiency to better construction zone safety.

IoT technology, sensors, and cellular monitoring equipment are making an impact on all kinds of industries, including the construction industry works and will revolutionize how construction crew plan and work on projects of all sizes. Let’s take a look at the top three ways that IoT technology will impact the construction industry.

1. Optimizing Labor and Work Crew Activities

A construction site is a dynamic environment with lots of movement and where construction managers need to consider variables like work crews and vehicle usage. While today’s systems are adequate at finding ways to ensure crews and equipment are being used efficiently, IoT technology promises to provide new ways to ensure time and resources are allocated to their maximum potential.

With IoT-enabled technology like dump trucks, cranes and even personnel handling materials and completing tasks will be tracked to help coordinate the complex system to ensure projects are done on time and in the budget. Sensors will be mounted on concrete equipment to monitor their usage, idle time, and paths of operation to help project managers choose the best timelines based on specific variables.

2. Increased Job Site Safety

Security is a leading concern on the job site, where things move quickly and large, heavy equipment is in play. Safety procedures are important, and maintaining a safe work environment ultimately leads to a more efficient workplace (among some other advantages). IoT technology has the potential to boost workplace safety in a few ways we can consider.

One way that IoT technology will help increase the safety of work zones is when sensors are placed in construction safety cones and other equipment. These sensors will alert heavy equipment drivers of the presence of electrical lines, water mains, or work crews in the immediate areas. Many accidents occur because of poor communication and human error, and these sensors could prevent major incidents, so job sites are more efficient and safer.

3. Construction Equipment Monitoring

IoT technology will enable construction managers to maintain a count of building tools and supply details on where each of the equipment is presently located. They will be able to tell how many excavators are currently working or how many physical goods are in stock and if they need to order more before material runs out.

Sensors will be mounted on various equipment and material so construction crews can ensure their projects are completed on time. This will reduce the time consumed in searching for misplaced tools and also minimize the cost involved with the replacement of the missing equipment.

IoT technology is shaping up to impact every industry, including the construction sector. This means that tomorrow’s leading construction companies will have a competitive advantage over their competition if they integrate IoT into their operational and business model today!