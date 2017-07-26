Anker Soundcore vs. DOSS Soundbox Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth Speakers are one of the favorite latest sound tech gadgets on the market. If you’re a music lover who likes to enjoy a good kick of the bass and great music with clear crisp sound even when you’re out by the pool or camping outdoors then you’re probably looking to hook yourself up with one.

You’ve most likely looked up BOSE, JBL and Marshall in the list of best speakers, but Anker and DOSS are starting to really catch on and are providing great Bluetooth speakers at a budget price.

We’re looking at two of their best makes today, and will be comparing the Anker Soundcore2 against the DOSS Soundbox Bluetooth Speaker.

Price

These two Bluetooth speakers both come in at the less than $50 range. The DOSS Bluetooth speaker is sold at $34.99 while the Anker speaker is priced higher at $45.99

Sound Specs

You’ll be surprised at the specs of these two wireless speakers despite their affordable price. The Anker Soundcore2 packs two 6-Watt drivers coupled with their very own Anker BassUp Technology. This version is said to be an upgrade from its predecessor, the original Anker SoundCore.

Meanwhile, the DOSS Soundbox is made with a full-bodied 12W stereo with high-quality drivers. So this means both are equipped with the same audio power.

Both speakers deliver crisp clear sound at high volume without distortion performing to levels of speakers that are twice their price.

Connectivity and Pairing

Both devices are equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and connect to any Bluetooth enabled device at a 60ft range with no hassle. The both also recognize the most recent devices connected and automatically connect to them when detected.

Design Specs

At first glance, it’s hard not to appreciate DOSS’s full body speaker and touch control. It has a pretty sleek design but surprisingly durable, it’s also available in white or black. It easily stands-out on a shelf of rectangular Bluetooth speakers with its design.

The DOSS Soundbox also comes in with a built-in mic which can be used for connected calls, audio input, and a memory card slot.

On the other hand, the Anker Soundcore2 has a sturdy minimalist look and solid build finished with a soft outer material. Some aren’t a fan of having Anker plaster their logo over the speaker grill but some feel it gives it a meaner look. Controls are straight forward with volume, play and pause, and Bluetooth function. It has an audio input slot for devices that may not be Bluetooth capable.

They both surprise a lot of customers who expect to get cheap plastic material at their price range but are greeted with well-designed speakers.

The DOSS wins over Anker in the design area with its touch control, standout design and control features that allow you to navigate between tracks as well as additional slots.

Durability

Surprisingly, despite their price, both speakers are quite durable and dustproof based on customer feedback. However, the Anker Soundcore2 wins over the DOSS Soundbox in this area for its water resistant feature making it more fit outdoors.

They both feel solid and aren’t hollow under their builds. Customers have shared how their units have survived a few drops with minimal or no scratches, and no impact on performance.

Playtime

The DOSS Soundbox is powered by a built-in Li-Ion 2000 mAh rechargeable battery that gives a 12-hour playtime. The battery takes 3-4 hours to recharge after full use.

Meanwhile, Anker’s boasted 24 hours for the Soundcore2 has been proven true by many customers while also powered by a built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery.

Note that playtime changes depending on volume and usage.

OVERALL

So when it comes to the Anker Soundcore vs. The DOSS Soundbox Bluetooth speaker, you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth with quality speakers below $50 for both. The Anker speaker wins a little over the DOSS Soundbox because of its IPX-5 water resistant rating and longer play time, while DOSS makes up for it in the Soundbox’s design and controls while also being at a lower price.