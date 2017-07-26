8 reasons to buy a Honda

If you’re looking to purchase a new car for your collection, whether you’re looking brand new or used, then you’ll probably have ready up a lot about Hondas. The Japanese manufacturer Honda is well known for a number of things, and here, we’re taking a look at the top 8 reasons why you should consider purchasing a Honda!

Availability

With the popularity of Honda in the UK and around the world, you can be certain that the availability of the vehicle is one of the main reasons as to why you should buy a Honda. Whether you’re looking for a brand-new Honda direct from the garage or even a used Honda from Glyn Hopkin, there’s plenty of options for you to choose from all year round, across the country.

Reliability

Honda is regularly voted as the world’s most reliable car manufacturer and this comes from the fact that there are very few problems with the majority of the models, and if there ever is a problem, the availability and cost of repairs tend to make up for it.

Good Reviews

Honda is generally rated very highly as a car brand, due to the reliability of the vehicles that they produce, their safety and also their value for money. There’s plenty of options on the market for all types of drivers, and checking out Honda reviews is a great way to get to grips on whether or not Honda suits your requirements.

Suitable For Families & Solo Drivers

Honda is a fantastic brand for families and also solo drivers, looking for a vehicle to suit their needs. With the huge range of car types on offer from Honda, you are certain to find a vehicle that is totally tailored to your needs.

Cost

Value for money is one of the key things that Honda and a lot of Japanese manufacturers take into account, and this is one of the biggest influencers for Honda car fans taking hold of the vehicles. Buying and running costs should be taken into account when you choose a Honda vehicle, and there are a number of options to suit any budget.

Flexibility

Interestingly, Honda’s are highly suitable for a huge range of people, looking for a number of different types of cars. For example, if you’re looking for a sporty hatchback, then the Honda Civic Type R is the perfect car for you. If you’re looking for a crossover, then a Honda model offers the perfect addition to your fleet. Saloons, family crossovers, crossovers suited to dog walkers, no matter what you can imagine you can be sure that Honda would have already made the car for you.

Space

Whether you’re traveling alone, or with a family, you will appreciate the amount of space a Honda car can provide you. Whether that’s with the wide seats that you generally find within most Honda models or the exceptional boot space that the Japanese manufacturer love to emphasize, you can be certain you will have plenty of wiggle room with a Honda.

Safety

One of the biggest benefits to a huge range of Honda models is the fact that they are well known to be very safe. One of the best examples of this is the Honda Jazz, which is an exceptionally sensible type of car which still has the potential to remain highly interesting. With a number of models within the Honda fleet that offer high ratings of safety, it’s easy to see why this brand is so popular with a huge range of people.