Online Privacy: Is it Real or a Façade?

Online privacy has been the center of debate for a very long time, and much has been said about its integrity. Before we jump into online privacy, the notion of privacy must be clarified. Privacy is the state or condition of being free from being observed or disturbed by other people.

While privacy is a fundamental right of an individual, it is rarely exercised in today’s world, and that has much to do with the lifestyle choices and activities of people. With advancements in tech and the age of apps, the concept of sharing moments, selfies and day to day interactions has derogated the idea of a private internet.

In essence, privacy is a phenomenon that has become a luxury in today’s world. The idea that privacy exists is a sham that must be cleared once and for all. The reason is that the internet was created with the intention of allowing multiple computers to communicate on a single network and was initially funded by the U.S. Department of Defense in the late 1960s.

When there is communication amongst multiple computers on a single network, that very network becomes a sizzling target to eavesdrop onto. Realistically, if you look at it, when a group of individuals meet, there is bound to be a discussion or a topic which gets compromised as a result of fragility. Same is the case when communicating online.

To understand better, the internet is a platform with no curtains as anything, and everything you do is monitored by websites and that very information of yours is then sold to the highest bidder. Privacy is undermined, and a lot has to do with the evolution of social sites and their updated privacy policy which explicitly state that users’ information will be used for marketing tactics.

Once Upon a Time Online Privacy

According to Jeff Schiller, network security technologist, “The original purpose of the Internet was to permit computers to exchange information. Computers and the Internet were not personal. You used the Internet from a school’s or an employer’s computer to do official work. The only vaguely personal service was e-mail, and its use for personal communication was frowned on.”

That is to say, shielding personal information online was not an issue in the early days of the internet. Now, however, the internet has become less secure after personal computers went mainstream along with the immense progression of the IT sector.

In today’s time, the internet has become immeasurably personalized. When individuals from around the world learned the benefits of the internet and started using it for commercial transactions, and personal correspondence, fraudulent activities, harassment cases such as cyberstalking and cyberbullying, and other online threats increased dramatically.

Online Date Sharing: Innocence or Ignorance?

As humans, we’re well tuned to masking our personal details which we fear might be used against us or to harm us and for the most of us, feeling we control some of our privacy is enough to assure our online privacy is secured. But, is it?

For instance, while using the internet you might want to mask your home address, your banking details, your likes and dislikes, your traveling diaries amongst other numerous activities, but you willingly disclose your real identity on comments, blog posts, forums, social pages, then that defeats the purpose of achieving online privacy.

Moreover, online businesses on Facebook have completely changed the game, you give your valuable and sensitive information and place an order for a purchase which gets delivered to you by a courier who again has your information. Once you receive the package, you have the urgency to inform your Facebook friends about it and share pictures of your parcel online.

Of course, there are risks associated when revealing personal information online: cyberstalking, cyberbullying, or defamation, among many other menaces. Most of all, there’s the genuine and devastating risk of identity theft which has long proved to be the most pernicious form of online attack.

Dawn of the Planet of Apps

Applications on our smart gadgets have revolutionized the way we work and conduct activities. These very apps are now deeply embedded in our daily life that we hardly go without using apps for Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, YouTube, Messenger, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and Netflix amongst dozens of others.

The increased usage of these apps and online dependability has led the bad guys to target the masses online which is why hacking incidents have escalated over the past few days. Just recently WannaCry ransomware took over the globe and infected hundreds of thousands of PCs.

Additionally, tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and other for-profit companies gather data for marketing purposes and primarily to make money. They collect intricate information about users online, both as fragments of the population and as individuals, without using any persuasive techniques.

By simply entering search terms on search engines and visiting websites, a search engine can send users targeted ads for specific services or products. Besides, direct-marketing companies purchase data from entities that have the most authentic information of users. That’s not it; government agencies can also obtain information about you from your online activities and get in touch with internet service providers to abide by governments’ demands.

Use a Private Network

In the wake of privacy concerns and increased in hacking incidents over the last decade, privacy tools have evolved which act as a shield and combat malicious entities. The most widely and highly advised tool by online privacy and security experts is known as a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Surprisingly, Brazil has taken the most hit which is why a Brazil VPN is much needed.

A VPN masks your real identity along with your physical location and assigns you a virtual IP of a different location from its number of servers based around the globe. Numerous VPN providers give supreme online privacy and security to their users and it at the end of the day, it comes down to you – why you need a VPN? To unblock websites? To stream restricted content or to be safe online? Get the best Brazil VPN and maintain your online privacy.

Note that when choosing a VPN, make sure you opt for a one with the most servers, has a high credibility and a solid reputation once connected.