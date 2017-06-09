The Future Of Building May Be Prefabricated

Why Prefabricated Structures Are Worth It

It’s not just that prefabricated metal buildings are cost-effective to build, they’re also designed to stand the test of time. There’s a reason such structures are used as far afield as Antarctica. There’s a reason airplane hangars are almost exclusively prefabricated buildings. One, they’re easy to install. Two, they last a while. Three, they’re very cost-effective. And four, there’s plenty of unobstructed wing-space for aircraft.

Of the four, the third quality may actually be the best feature of prefabricated structures. You can build one that’s 2,000 square feet for between $32,000 and $200,000, depending on how good you are at sourcing cost-effective transport, construction assistance, and customized segmental solutions. Also, how much land costs.

Now compare that to the average cost of a house per square foot, which is $150. A prefabricated steel structure will be anywhere from $16 to $100 a square foot. That’s still, at the high end, $50 less per foot, or a spread in savings between 33% and about 89%. Qualitatively, the result is about the same.

Here’s where the biggest difference lies. You’re able to do more with less through the prefabricated solution. You can install a 5,000 kWh (that’s: kilowatt per hour) system sourced through solar energy for about $5,000. You can install a system that produces about the same amount of energy through wind for $5,000.

If you can find a stream, you can also install a water-turbine for about $5,000. You can additionally install a water filtration system that likewise functions in a waste disposal capacity organically for about the same, depending on how smart you are with your resources. All told, for between $52,000 and $220,000, you can be grid-independent.



How Much You Can Save



Now your utility bill every month is going to be anywhere from $50 to $1,000, depending on how much energy you use. That means you’ll save between $600 to $12,000 a year on utility costs alone through such a system. In five years, you’ve saved between $3,000 and $60,000.

That’s not to mention what you save in rent by building your own structure. The 2013 average for office space per square foot was $23.23, monthly. An office of such size would pay $46,460 a month.

In 5.38 months, you would have paid as much in office space, excluding utilities, as you’d pay to build a prefabricated structure of the same size and energy usage. Now 5.38 months will go into five years 11.15 times. That means you could potentially save $2.78 million in five years just by financing your own structure.

Of course, this will all depend on the kind of operation you run, but with potential savings like that being sourced from new technology, it’s easy to see why there’s a trend in prefabricated steel solutions.

According to FidelitySteel.com, the online arm of Fidelity Steel, “Any building that has been engineered or fabricated in a factory before shipment can be referred to as classic, pre-engineered, prefabricated, or prefab.” Organizations like this which purvey such modern building technology can truly save you time and resources.

An Uphill Climb



Businesses today face exceptional taxation, and often require extended lines of credit. Additionally, there are many businesses who don’t actually need to be located in a downtown high-rise skyscraper. Advertising and marketing agencies only have a surface gloss acquired from such a solution.

You can kind of get the same through a prefabricated structure, if you’re stylish enough outfitting its front faces and interior accoutrements. As modern building solutions become less expensive, more streamlined, and exhibit greater sustainability, more options like this will expand and characterize business.

If you really want to save time and money, prefabricated structures and sustainable energy can truly cut your expenses.