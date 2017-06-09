5 Ways Tech Wearables Are Going to Impact on Education

For starters, wearable technology is not about to fade away anytime soon. Every week seems to welcome an innovation from a revolutionary startup or some prominent tech company. In addition, more and more employers are now using wearable technology to improve their workplace productivity and efficiency; and this trend is fast making its way into how people are learning.

There are vast applications of wearable tech in the educational domain. With its potential to change how people think and learn, it is high time it helps students and teachers get the best out of the classroom experience.

Visuals for Projects

For the advanced learner, video projects have now become much more fun as adding a wearable camera into the learning curve really changes how students approach projects. With a camera, the student no longer has to worry about setting up a host of equipment to get ahead with his or her project. For example, every moment and experience of using Cleco fasteners in an engineering project is captured from the student’s perspective, adding a personal touch to an educational cinematic experience.

In-Sync with Smartwatches

For the non self-starter student, getting them to work on their own can be quite a task. Wearing a smartwatch helps ensure that everyone keeps to a schedule and it is also a great time management tool. Students can communicate with their teachers via their smartwatches, instead of waiting for an opportunity to speak to a busy educator as he moves from one lecture to the next.

The smartwatch is an excellent tool for getting a group of people to work together as a single productive team. Something people are looking for in the classroom environment.

Field Trips are Virtual

Putting dozens of students on a plane and sending them away to some historical location in Greece, for example, for a week can be hard; but you can replicate this experience without even having to step out of the classroom. Wearable Virtual Reality (VR) glasses make a virtual field trip feel immersive. You only have to purchase the VR glasses and use them repeatedly in the classroom, giving your students the chance to experience things and cultures they would have otherwise not been able to.

Health and Activity Tracking

Adding activity tracking wrist devices into health projects gives students a chance to see how the information they are learning relates to their daily life. The pedometers on wristbands help them know the number of steps they have taken in a day, while trackers with heart monitors show the number of calories naturally burned during the course of a day. When it comes to staying healthy, active and vital, one easy way to encourage participation is by introducing smart wristbands into health-related classes.

Bluetooth for Study

The right music can help students stay focused on the task at hand. Ambient noise in the background helps cut down noisy distractions and keep the learner calm; however, the same music does not work for everyone. Using wireless or Bluetooth earbuds can help students listen to their preferred study music without affecting those around them.

The best thing about Bluetooth wireless technology is that you do not require having the phone out on the desk, massively reducing distraction. Plus, there are no annoying wires that will get in the way of your work.

With wearable technology becoming more accessible, expect the landscape to shift as well. Education quality is expected to improve as the costs of these devices continue to drop. Since students are already dealing with tech innovations on a daily basis, incorporating the tech into education should be something to be encouraged.