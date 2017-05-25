What the Future Holds for Application Development Tech

It is impossible to talk about technology without talking about the engine that drives it which is software. Businesses today are relying heavily on technology, and this is why they are always on the lookout for new tech trends that will drive business outcomes.

It is a fact that business innovation is a result of software innovation and this makes software delivery a critical aspect in the success of any business. Now that tech is the number one priority for businesses, the question still remains on whether tech innovators or developers are meeting the expectations of users with their products and if not, what is it that they have failed to deliver and why.

The process of software development

To get the answers to the above questions, it is necessary to understand the process of software development which actually happens in stages. The first stage involves the analysis of the requirements which considers the requests of the customer on what the software is to do and the expert opinion of the developer.

This includes analyzing the strengths and weakness of the project and its performance at various stages. The second stage is the design stage which starts with the basic design which includes the designing of the screen, form, code and logical data and ends with detailed design of program units and interfaces.

After the design comes to the coding stage whereby the actual development of the software starts. Once this is done, the software goes through the testing and documentation stage which is meant to assess errors and document the internal design of the software which helps in future maintenance and enhancement of the software.

The last stage is maintenance whereby the software needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time.

Challenges in software development process

Each stage of software development process has its own challenges. For instance, the requirements may be taken incorrectly, poor planning and estimation of both time and resources, lack of cooperation and testing. Of all these, the greatest challenge of a software or application developer is in monitoring, troubleshooting and debugging.

This is a process that can only be made easier and smoother by logging. Through logging, developers can get a clear view of what the application code is really doing and help in locating and correcting problems that may arise with your software quickly.

For this reason, developers should have a good logging culture that follows the best logging practices because log files can be hard to work with. This is especially when there is lots of data to deal with, and the same data is spread across multiple servers.

When this is the case, you will not need just any logging framework and library but an improved logging framework like .NET logging for proper log management.

The future of software development

Businesses will be able to enjoy tech innovations if they can give clear requirements to the developers. On the other hand, software or application developers need to put their houses in order by ensuring that they stick to the initial client requirements, meet project timelines and perform proper testing to ensure that the end product is of good quality.

This requires a lot of cooperation among the development teams and discipline of individual developers in following the best software development practices during every stage of the development process.

New Tech in software engineering like infrastructure as code, the cloud, and anti-fragile systems continue to emerge, and more are still to come. User demand and expectations are continually increasing, and software developers need to ensure a continuous delivery of quality products.