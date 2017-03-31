Tactful Technological Ideation to Deal with Human Mind

Cognitive Assessment is one of those evaluation methods being exercised by healthcare professionals to find out the ultimate measure of a human’s mental health.

Savvy Digitization Makes Sense

When it comes to infusing technological practice to cognitive assessment domain, healthcare technology companies find it additionally nexus as the assessment test contains enormous patterns of questions in heterogeneous forms planned to cope with different responses from each patient. Digitization of cognitive assessment leading it to an optimum level of automation with magnified accuracy and efficiency was a compulsive theory. But the concern was tactful execution.

Challenges

Concept of creating a scalable platform to conduct real time tests on handy devices such as electronic tablets intended to be used by high number of users along with result analysis has many challenges as there has to be no room for hindering and misinterpretation. Keeping the aspect of commercial success in mind for the yield product of this concept is also a fundamental requisite to maintain the realistic element of process.

Solution Quotient

Eventually, the tactful ideation of the concept got materialized when iOS app development was planned as cognitive assessment test application for electronic tablets. The application is capable enough of handling dynamic generations of questions and assessment in 80 languages encompassing each area of test including image abstraction and palm detection. This made the product reach wider audience. Multiuser support with separate transaction for increased payment flexibility and Offline Test feature for greater usage flexibility played a major role in making product popular among patients.

Corroborated Advantages

Whereas healthcare professionals considered it as an extremely intelligent application due to its potential of generating diversified reports and analytics promptly. Convenience of accessing and managing digital documents through centralized configuration could easily supersede the preexisting manual tools used for cognitive assessment by them.

As a result, the product could offer convenience and portability with speed and accuracy with zero scope of human error along with the positive experience to patients. Partial automation of furthest evaluation of cognitive impairment became reality that empowered healthcare professionals to deal with human mind in a better way.

Cognitive assessments convene significant focus from society, institutions and healthcare it companies as when carried out with children they assist in the examination of their gifted intellectual capabilities as well as disabilities and adult individuals with several health concerns also get examined through cognitive assessment for meticulous identification of disease.