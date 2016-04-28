Hacked By Sxtz Hacked By Sxtz$ GreetZ to Shade – Prosox @KunSxtz Related Posts Nanobatteries stop Exploding Batteries Smaller, Speedier Computer Chips Aurora – Mozilla’s Future Concept Browser Who Invented the Digital Computer? AdTrap and no more Ads – on any Device Tagged with : ad exchange , ad networks , ads , arbitrage , DSP , network latency , RTB Hacked By Unknown About Kris Kristijan has a bachelor of science degree in Engineering in IT Technologies from the university of Zagreb. He is an SEO expert and web developer who loves all things data. In his spare time he contributes articles that are tech related to TFOT.