Hacked By MuhmadEmad <br /> HaCkeD by MuhmadEmad<br /> HaCkeD By MuhmadEmad Long Live to peshmarga KurDish HaCk3rS WaS Here kurdlinux007@gmail.com FUCK ISIS ! Related Posts Smaller, Speedier Computer Chips Aurora – Mozilla’s Future Concept Browser Who Invented the Digital Computer? Modeling User Interactions with Search Engines ‘Wet’ Computing Systems to Boost Processing Power Tagged with : ad exchange , ad networks , ads , arbitrage , DSP , network latency , RTB Hacked By Unknown About Kris Kristijan has a bachelor of science degree in Engineering in IT Technologies from the university of Zagreb. He is an SEO expert and web developer who loves all things data. In his spare time he contributes articles that are tech related to TFOT.